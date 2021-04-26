India hit by coronavirus storm: Modi





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all citizens to get vaccinated and exercise caution, saying on Sunday the storm of infections rocked India as the country set a new world record for the largest number of COVID-19 infections in a day.

The United States has said it will immediately provide raw materials for one of the COVID-19 vaccines, medical supplies and protective gear to help India respond. France, Britain and Germany have also pledged swift support. Prime Minister Imran Khan had previously offered to help New Delhi cope with viral infections.

The number of cases in India jumped by 354,531 on Sunday, the fifth consecutive day of record highs. Hospitals in Delhi and across the country are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds.

We were confident our morale was good after successfully battling the first wave, but this storm rocked the country, Modi said in a radio speech.

His government has come under fire for letting its guard down earlier this year, allowing large religious and political rallies to be held when cases in India fell below 10,000 a day and made no plans to strengthen health systems.

India has recorded more than 17 million infections and 195,116 deaths from coronaviruses, after more than 2,806 deaths overnight, according to data from John Hopkins University.

In the past month alone, daily cases have increased eight times and deaths have increased 10 times. Health experts say the number of deaths is likely much higher.

Hospitals and doctors have issued urgent notices saying they cannot cope with the rush of patients.

Every day, it’s the same situation, we end up with two hours of oxygen, we only receive assurances from the authorities, a doctor said on television.

Delhis Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended a lockdown in the capital that was due to end on Monday for a week. COVID-19 kills one person every four minutes in the city.

Family members are on their own to transport coronavirus patients from hospital to hospital in search of treatment. Too often their efforts end in mourning.

The stories are told on social media and in television footage, showing desperate parents pleading for oxygen outside hospitals or crying on the streets for loved ones who have passed away while awaiting treatment.

A woman mourned the death of her younger brother, aged 50. He was turned away from two hospitals and died while waiting to be seen at a third, panting after his oxygen cylinder ran out and no replacement needed to be made.

She blamed the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis for the crisis.

He lit funeral pyres in every house, she cried in a video shot by the weekly Indias The Caravan.

For the fourth day in a row, India set a daily world record for new coronavirus infections on Sunday, spurred by an insidious new variant that has emerged here. This push has undermined premature declarations of victory by governments over the pandemic.

Experts say that toll could be a huge undercount, as suspected cases are not included and many deaths from COVID-19 are attributed to underlying conditions.

The unfolding crisis is most visceral in India’s overwhelmed cemeteries and crematoriums, and in the heartbreaking images of panting patients dying on their way to hospitals from lack of oxygen.

The cemeteries of the capital New Delhi lack space. Bright, glowing funeral pyres light up the night skies of other hard-hit towns.

In the central town of Bhopal, some crematoriums have increased their capacity from dozens of pyres to more than 50. Yet officials say there are still hours of waiting.

In the crematorium in Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat city, workers said they cremated more than 110 people on Saturday, even as city-wide government figures of 1.8 million put the total number of deaths from the virus at just 10.

The virus is swallowing the people of our cities like a monster, said Mamtesh Sharma, an official at the site.

The unprecedented rush of bodies has forced the crematorium to skip individual ceremonies and exhaustive rituals that Hindus believe frees the soul from the cycle of rebirth.

We just burn the bodies when they arrive, Sharma said. It is as if we are in the middle of a war.

The chief gravedigger at New Delhis’s largest Muslim cemetery, where 1,000 people were buried during the pandemic, said more bodies were arriving now than last year. I’m afraid we will run out of space very soon, said Mohammad Shameem.

The situation is just as grim in unbearably full hospitals, where desperate people die in line, sometimes on the roads outside, waiting to see doctors.

Health officials are scrambling to expand intensive care units and stock up on dwindling oxygen supplies. Hospitals and patients alike are struggling to source scarce medical equipment which is sold on the black market at an exponential markup.

The drama is in direct contrast to government claims that no one in the country has been left without oxygen, in a statement made by Solicitor General of the Indies Tushar Mehta to the High Court in Delhi on Saturday.

Modi is also facing mounting criticism for allowing Hindu festivals and attending massive election rallies which experts say have accelerated the spread of infections. Now, with the death toll rising, his Hindu nationalist government is trying to stifle critical voices.

On Saturday, Twitter complied with the government’s request and barred residents of India from viewing more than 50 tweets that appeared to criticize administrations’ handling of the pandemic. Targeted posts include tweets from opposition ministers criticizing Modi, journalists and ordinary Indians.

A spokesperson for Twitter said it has the power to deny access to content in India only if the company determines the content is illegal in a particular jurisdiction. The company said it responded to a government order and notified people whose tweets were not disclosed.

