Biden has modest approval scores before 100 days

Less than a week before the 100th day of his presidency, a slight majority of Americans approve of the work Joe Biden has done so far, according to several new national polls released on Sunday. That puts him ahead of Trump at the same time four years ago, but still historically low-end, compared to other presidents. Bidens approval rating ranges from 52 to 58% in polls, averaging 54.5%, according to calculations by FiveThirtyEights, with 40.6% of Americans disapproving and placing Bidens’ net rating close to 14 points higher than Donald Trumps was ahead on his 100th day.

ABC News notes that Bidens 52 percent in a Washington Post / ABC poll is the third lowest approval rating for any president since 1945, ahead of Gerald Fords after Nixon’s pardon 48 percent in 1974 and the historically abysmal Donald Trumps 42 percent. cent in 2017 (Trump). never got the approval of a majority of Americans during his presidency, which ended with a net approval rating of nearly -20%, for FiveThirtyEight.)

The good news for Biden is that a solid majority of Americans approve of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic: 69% in an NBC News poll, 64% in the Post / ABC poll and 65% in a CBS News / YouGov poll which also showed that 72 percent, including 47 percent of Republicans, approved of Bidens’ handling of the distribution of the COVID vaccine. 65% of Americans support Bidens’ recent pandemic relief program in the Post / ABC poll, and two in three believe it has been good for the economy in the CBS / YouGov poll. Bidens’ overall approval of the management of the economy, however, appears to reflect its overall approval ratings.

It also appears that Bidens’ infrastructure plan enjoys slim to solid majority support according to polls, although it is not as popular as the COVID stimulus.

Amid a surge of migrants on the southern border, between 53 and 59 percent of Americans in polls disapprove of the way President Biden has handled immigration and / or border security at this point.

And not at all surprising, the deep partisan divide in the Americas appears to be behind Bidens’ overall numbers across the board, as the Post explained:

The 2020 presidential election and its bitter aftermath, in which Trump falsely insisted the election was stolen and marred by widespread voting irregularities, left the country deeply divided. The new poll provides ample evidence that these divisions did not abate in the first months of the Bidens presidency.

For example, 78% of Republicans say they strongly disapprove of the way Biden handled his job, which is slightly higher than the 72% of Democrats who strongly disapproved of Trump at the same time in 2017, and also much higher than the 43% of Republicans who strongly disapproved of President Barack Obama’s performance in April 2009. At no time during Obamas ‘first three years in office did Republicans’ strong disapproval reach its current level.

The poll also shows a record party divide when it comes to Biden’s views ahead of the 100-day mark, with 90% of Democrats approving his performance compared to 13% of Republicans.

Biden, however, is six points better among Democrats in this poll than Trump did among Republicans four years ago, and nine points better with Independents. 70% of Republicans reached in the CBS / YouGov poll still don’t believe Biden is the legitimate winner in the 2020 election.

When it comes to overall public opinion on the current state of the pandemic, 81% of respondents to a Fox News poll believe the pandemic is under control, up 34 points from December. 61% said they believe the worst of the pandemic is behind the nation in the NBC poll, compared to 19% who expect the opposite. 12% of respondents to the same poll said they would never get vaccinated (including 24% of Republicans, compared to just 4% of Democrats), while 7% said they would only get vaccinated when needed. (15% want to wait and see, citing concerns about side effects.) The CBS / YouGov poll found even more hesitation, with 18% saying maybe hit it off, and 22% remaining a firm no. However, these are still lower numbers than in previous months, and as to what is fueling the reluctance, according to CBS News:

The reasons chosen by the hesitant have been relatively consistent over the past few months, and most choose more than one. The most common is Its still too untested / I’m waiting to see what happens (53%), followed by a general concern about allergies or side effects (40%). Specifically, some also choose problems reported with certain vaccines, including information about clots (36%).

Finally, it looks like Biden can count on making presidential politics boring again among the initial accomplishments of his administrations. As for Biden’s return to post-Trump American political normalcy, 55% of NBC poll respondents said they believed he was returning the country in a more typical way that former presidents had ruled. And 85% of CBS / YouGov poll respondents said they want politics for the next four years to be stable or normal.

