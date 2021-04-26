Indonesian submarine broken into 3 pieces; 53 confirmed deaths | Voice of America





The Indonesian submarine that sank in the Bali Sea has been found, shattered into three pieces, and all 53 crew members have been declared dead, the country’s military said on Sunday. The wreckage of the ship was located on the ocean floor on Saturday, the military said, by a sonar scan that detected the submarine at 850 meters (2,790 feet), well beyond its diving range. . Rescuers found new items, including a life jacket, believed to belong to those on board the 44-year-old KRI Nanggala-402. Indonesia lost contact with the submarine on Wednesday as it prepared for a torpedo exercise. “The KRI Nanggala is divided into three parts, the ship’s hull, the ship’s stern and the main parts are all separated, the main part is cracked. There are scattered parts of the submarine and its interior in the water. Said the military leader, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto. President Joko Widodo sent his condolences to the families of the victims. “All of us Indonesians express our deep sadness at this tragedy, especially to the families of the submarine crew,” he said. The cause of the sinking has not been determined. The Indonesian Navy had previously said a power failure could have prevented the submarine from performing emergency procedures to resurface. Indonesian police said they will deploy teams to Bali and the town of Banyuwangi in Java to help identify the victims once the bodies are recovered. Admiral Mike Gilday, chief of US naval operations, said he was deeply saddened to learn that the submarines were sinking. In a statement on Saturday, he said that as sailors we share a love for the sea and have a bond of brotherhood with all who sail there. We have a respect for its dangers and also understand the importance of the world’s oceans to our collective way of life. Gilday reaffirmed that Indonesia is a good friend and partner of the United States. Despite this tragic loss, he said, I hope we will continue to work together to support a free and open Indo-Pacific.

