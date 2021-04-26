Coronavirus missteps reveal Boris Johnson’s addiction to optimism – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article

LONDON Boris Johnson’s belligerent optimism may be his greatest political strength, but in a pandemic he has at times proved a disastrous weakness.

The British Prime Minister has a penchant for identifying the bad guys who stand in his way. He owns plagued at the evildoers and the mornes who, according to him, were obstructing Brexit. Often he refers to the Labor Party by pulling the sidelines or taking shots. Journalists who wrote that he struggled to recover from his illness last year were guilty of producing seditious propaganda.

The coronavirus itself has been the subject of the same harpooning. The disease was a invisible aggressor, diabolical and Charybdis vs. Scylla additional interlocks two mythical beasts that threatened Odysseus.

These flourishes not only serve to underscore his unwavering commitment to military and classical metaphors, but to portray Johnson as the brave man of the hour, eager to escape and determined not to be held back. A year of pandemic and lockdown, however, has forced him to adjust to an enemy who is immune to political slurs and an optimistic disposition.

At first glance, the combination of a major public health crisis and a leader instinctively prone to a stubborn boil can seem toxic, and at times it has been.

In the words of a former Downing Street aide, personality is still a part of politics and no leader can separate himself from who he is. There are times when your temper is probably right for the times. And there are times when it’s not so much.

He tries to offer that kind of optimistic view because it’s in his nature. There have certainly been times when his approach, like the 12-week trend reversal commentary, has been, in hindsight, wrong.

Some would say it much more strongly than that. This was Johnsons’ notorious comment on March 19, 2020, days before the UK’s first national lockdown was imposed and the stay-at-home order. His own conflicting instincts seemed to be visible during this press conference.

He admitted: “I cannot stay here and tell you that by the end of June we will be on the downward slope, but I could not resist adding: what I can say is that it will be over.

Andrew Gimson, Johnson’s biographer, suggests that this was exactly the worst kind of predicament the Prime Minister could face: He was very, very ill-prepared by temperament to deal with a health crisis because he was not never really believed in poor health. Someone who knows him very well said she would never have given him responsibility for hospitals because neither Boris nor his father believed in the disease. Hed never says you look terrible, but you come home and lay down, calm down.

A former cabinet colleague echoes this: he would always tend to look on the bright side. I think it probably took a while for the message, even after his illness, to fall back to the extent that he wasn’t going to come back to the situation and he was going to have to hold back and start playing down expectations.

The same ex-minister observes that Johnson is accustomed to defying all odds with strength of character, as he did by securing an overwhelming majority in the 2019 election and the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. He got results by standing firm, ignoring the voices saying you can’t do this or you can’t do that.

It took him a while to face an obstacle of a different nature. The corollary of his extremely dynamic attitude was that he was reluctant to accept that there were things his government should stop people from doing for a long time.

This tendency to seek the silver lining or make the most of a bad job was a pattern in her public statements all the more remarkable after her own period of intensive care with the virus in April.

It was evident in his eagerness to talk about barbecues last May and get back to office in July, in the Eat Out to Help Out Program, and his reluctance to impose a second national lockdown, even at the expense of boring parts of the country that were subject to tighter rules.

He paraded his own impatience in a speech at the Conservative Party’s annual conference last October, when he said: I don’t know about you but I have had more than enough of this disease.

The eventual acceptance of a second nationwide lockdown, tighter restrictions on mixing households around Christmas and a hasty U-turn to reopening schools in January formed a series of setbacks and forced Johnson to enter 2021 under a cloud.

Two Conservative colleagues, one minister and a former backbench MP who did not want to be named, expressed his frustration with him at this point in surprisingly similar terms. Each accused him of not being able to act decisively, of trying to please everyone and leaving the country in limbo.

But it eventually became a turning point, when he showed an apparent willingness to put last year’s shake and fear behind him. As Gimson puts it, the advent of the government’s roadmap, a phased program to reopen every five weeks, represents a conscious choice to under-promise and over-deliver.

The turnaround came shortly after the departure of Dominic Cummings, his divisive chief advisor, a move many Conservatives saw as the start of an effort to professionalize operations and manage basic expectations.

The effort to regain authority over the coronavirus response has been credited with the rollout of the vaccine, one of the UK’s unmistakable success stories after many missteps. A poll carried out last week by Ipsos MORI showed that for the first time since last April, more Britons think things are going in the right direction than in the wrong direction.

Kelly Beaver, Director of Public Affairs at Ipsos MORI, says: The public is a pretty tough marker on how the lockdowns have been dealt with, but on the vaccine rollout the public is very positive and it’s been a good boost from trust around the governments deal in general. Even among Labor voters the approval rates aren’t that high, but you see they are paying their dues to the government.

Despite everything, an excess of confidence has set in. In February there was briefings for journalists that all UK adults could be offered their first shot by the start of May. It is unclear whether this was the Johnson exuberance seeping through government ranks, but in any case, vaccine supply issues and AstraZeneca vaccine safety concerns among young people adults have dashed any hope of accelerating the deployment to that extent.

And the communications challenge is not over. As Jonathan Van-Tam, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said during childbirth revised notice on the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine: If you’re sailing a huge ocean liner across the Atlantic, then it’s not really reasonable that you don’t have to do at least one course correction on that trip.

Outbreaks of the South African and Indian variants and swings at the speed of vaccine deployment are causing some nervousness among health officials who have discussed the possibility of delaying the next phase of reopening as part of the roadmap . Johnson would face enormous pressure from his own party not to take this step, and the first real test of his pledge to rely on data, not dates from now on.

This crisis has confirmed the impression that he is optimistic and filibuster at fault. But it also revealed that he was able to sit still and plan ahead. They can even be two sides of the same coin: the ability to keep buggering, as the British saying goes.

How Johnson balances these two inclinations could end up determining how the pandemic is remembered, its fate in the next election, and the health of the country.