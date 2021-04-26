National savings works on an ad hoc basis for years – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s largest financial institution with a portfolio of over Rs 3.4 trillion, state-run National Savings has not had a regular head for over two and a half years and continues to operate on an ad hoc basis.

Finance ministry officials told Dawn the post became vacant on September 1, 2018 when her chief executive Zafar Masood, who was hired by the previous government in the private sector, was shown the door. Since then it has been taken over by junior officers or foreigners on an interim basis.

When Mr. Masoods left, the Ministry of Finance had entrusted custody of the grade 21 post to Mohammad Khalil, a grade 20 officer, initially for three months. Officials said the three-month interim charge was approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who also approved its extension for another three months until March 2019.

But the Ministry of Finance has given custody to Mr. Khalil for an indefinite period until the appointment of another director general of the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS). As a result, a huge national department has been operating on an occasional basis for two and a half years, a senior official said, adding that the private sector would never leave such a high position of its financial institutions without a professional manager, even for a manager. day.

The official said it was strange in the first place to have a 21st year post for an institution, whose private sector counterparts were high-level professionals with pay of up to tens of millions of rupees per year. months, and yet the post remained vacant for years in the organization that supported the country’s budget with public savings. In addition, there were several grade 21 officers who could be appointed on a simple salary from the federal government, the official added.

Another finance official said the ministry, in addition to looking after custody, also advertised the post of DG of National Savings for merit selection, but the incumbent challenged the process in court and obtained a status quo which would reach the retirement pension on April 30.

This is not the first time that the public financial institution has been run on an occasional basis, as after the retirement of then-managing director Zafar Shaikh in October 2013, the post was given to a 19-year-old officer. ranks, Rana Saeed, the same custodial charge until his retirement in January 2015. Later, the Ministry of Finance, instead of appointing a grade 21 officer to the post, gave the duty of custody to the Deputy Secretary ( budget) in addition to his work despite the pressing nature of his original. responsibilities.

As the National Savings has a large network and still faces rule violations amid complaints about the monopoly of a few, the ad hoc arrangement did not work, resulting in a deterioration customer service. Some clients took the case to court and forced the finance ministry to remove the custody fee from the then deputy secretary’s budget in June 2016.

Officials said the DG Savings job required a tough administrator to end the monopoly of a few agents who kept most of its branches and offices in private buildings across the country largely draining public money through government. rental.

The state-run organization needs a complete overhaul that only an energetic, regular and knowledgeable professional can deliver, but authorities are preparing to give a new care charge to a junior officer after the retirement of the holder.

The CDNS boasts not only that it has been successful in promoting financial savings in the economy, but has also generated the necessary funds for the government to finance the budget deficit and infrastructure projects. As the custodian of the savings of nations, National Savings is today the largest financial and investment institution in Pakistan with a portfolio of over Rs. 3.4 trillion and over seven million investors served by 376 branches, 12 regional directors and four regional offices of national savings.

The organization as it stands today is one of the country’s premier institutions with a legacy of over 140 years that began with the enactment of the Government Savings Banks Act in 1873. , according to its website. The British government had used this channel to raise funds to meet war-related expenses during World Wars I and II.

Given the effectiveness and net benefits of these initiatives, the idea of ​​institutionalizing the culture of savings materialized with the creation of a National Savings Office (NSB) in 1943-44 in as an attached department of the undivided government. Since its independence in 1947, this organization has remained operational in Pakistan in various forms. In 1953, the office was renamed the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) with the same functions and responsibilities.

In September 1960, it was decided to rejuvenate the structure of the CDNS by granting it the status of an attached department of the Ministry of Finance with the power to formulate policies and execute various national savings plans. This continued progress has forced the government to reposition the CDNS as a technical department and to give all the powers of a department head to the Director General (DG) working in the BPS-21, the website says.

Posted in Dawn on April 26, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos