Chinese Nomadland director Zhao now set to reach China

Chloe Zhao has just become the first Chinese and Asian woman to win an Oscar for Best Director. Some moviegoers are now wondering if the prestigious award will help her smooth Beijing’s feathers ruffled by the controversial comments she made nearly a decade ago.

The screening of his critically acclaimed film “ Nomadland, Which was originally slated to hit theaters in China on April 23, is in limbo. The reason for this cold shoulder is attributed to a 2013 interview in which Zhao, 39, allegedly described his home country as “a place where there are lies everywhere.” State supported Global Times, in a comment last month, said she had to face the consequences, but also appeared conciliatory in arguing against a ban.

At the awards ceremony Sunday in Los Angeles, Zhao hinted at her Chinese and Confucian roots that hold her “when the going gets tough” and her belief that “people at birth are inherently good.”

“This is for anyone who has the faith and courage to hold on to the goodness in themselves, and to hold on to the goodness in one another,” she said.

Born in Beijing, Zhao is the biggest entertainment name to emerge from mainland China, after director Zhang Yimou and actresses Gong Li and Zhang Ziyi. His “Nomadland,” a quintessentially American film about people living in motorhomes looking for seasonal employment across states, has already received numerous other awards, including the Golden Globe for Best Picture. drama and director, and the Golden Lion for Best Film at the Venice Film Festival.

Authoritarian system

More than

The biggest Hollywood honor could soften Beijing’s stance, said Stanley Rosen, a scholar on Chinese politics and cinema at the University of Southern California. The country has tried “so desperately to show that it can nurture creative talent under its authoritarian system,” he said, adding that the government also expects Zhao to clarify his remarks. She has yet to comment on the controversy, at least not in public.

The uncertainty surrounding the screening of the highly acclaimed film in the world’s largest film market is the latest example of the difficulties companies face in China. As China clashes with the West, its growing sensitivity to criticism and perceived criticism is forcing companies to walk a fine line. Those who have committed a fault earlier include the National Basketball Association on deleted tweet about pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and giants such as Hennes & Mauritz AB and Nike Inc. for reporting forced labor in the Xinjiang region.

Critical market

For From Walt Disney Co. Searchlight Pictures – the distributor of “Nomadland” – China is a critical market for boosting worldwide ticket sales for the film, estimated by Box Office Mojo at $ 5.5 million since its release in January in the United States . With cinemas fully open and operating unlike many parts of the world, the Asian country’s box office revenue is set for another record-breaking year: the Maoyan Entertainment ticket platform estimated collections at 20.3 billion yuan (3 billion yuan). , $ 1 billion) as of April 26.

Zhao also ran Marvel Studios “ EternalA big-budget superhero movie slated for release in the US in November, raising the stakes for its acceptance in China. These sprawling films that cost hundreds of millions of dollars to make “need the Chinese market” where it will be forced to actively promote it, Rosen said.

“It’s super unfortunate given Zhao’s tremendous film expertise, but her Chinese problem will need to be resolved before studios consider her again for global franchises,” said Chris Fenton, US film producer and director of the US-Asia Institute.

“Pride of China”

The buzz around Zhao, whose Chinese name is Zhao Ting, started when she became the first Asian woman to win the Golden Globe for Best Director at the end of February and found herself in the international spotlight. She was hailed by state media as “the pride of China,” and her fame spread across the country overnight. Once the old comments surfaced, the praise quickly turned to slurs on social media.

“American double-sided dog Zhao Ting, never come back to China,” a Weibo user who calls himself “yiyicherry” said on March 10. “We resolutely boycott the film Eternals. Stay in your American homeland without lies and never come back.

Chinese censors quickly took hold, with social media platform Weibo temporarily removing some hashtags related to the film, including #Nomadland. Douban, a leading Chinese film review platform, has withdrawn all promotional posters for the film.

“Such fury and such a change in attitude is normal,” wrote Hu Xijin, editor of the Global Times, on March 8. “You reap what you sow, and what happens now is the cost it has to bear.” He also added that the country “should be able to tolerate discrepancies” and that the Chinese should be allowed to make their own judgments about Zhao and his films.

British school

Zhao was born in 1982. Her father was a senior executive at one of China’s largest state-owned enterprises, Shougang Group Co. He then moved into real estate development and equity investing, according to a New York Magazine interview with Zhao in February. Her mother-in-law, Song Dandan, is a famous comic actress in China.

At the age of 14, Zhao went to a boarding school in the UK. In 2000, she moved to Los Angeles to finish high school before studying political science at Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts. She then attended New York University Film School, according to the magazine’s interview.

His first film, “Songs My Brothers Taught Me” in 2015, is about the dilemma of a Native American Lakota Sioux teenager whether to leave his younger sister and home for a new life in Los Angeles. The film was screened the same year at the Sundance Film Festival and the Cannes Film Festival. His next feature film, “The Rider” in 2017, about the life of a rodeo rider, was acquired by Sony Pictures Classics for distribution in Cannes and included in Barack Obama’s list of favorite films in 2018.

Claim a loan

Maoyan and Taopiaopiao ticketing platforms still do not show any information on a new release date for “Nomadland”. Disney declined to comment while its Chinese distributor, National Alliance of Arthouse Theaters, did not respond to requests for comment.

“As in many other fields, there is a fundamental contradiction between wanting to claim credit for someone born in Beijing who has succeeded in the West in a creative field and wanting to control the message about China’s greatness and success.” , said the University of the South. Rosen from California. “I think as long as her ‘crime’ is not extreme or continuous, she should be able to recover in China.

When authorities last month ordered local media to avoid live broadcasts of the Oscars in order to filter out politically charged moments, they probably also had this one in mind: “Do not divide,” directed by the reporter Norwegian Anders Hammer, on the protests for democracy in Hong Kong.

Despite all the negative and critical comments against Zhao, “Nomadland” – a film that has nothing to do with China or any of its political red lines like Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong or Taiwan – still has many fans in China. looking forward to watching it.

“There is nothing sadder than hearing that Nomadland has been taken down,” a Weibo user wrote as NNNatural on April 23. Why politicize the arts and culture sector? She didn’t say anything out of place. No freedom of speech. “

– With the help of Christopher Palmeri