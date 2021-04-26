CDA’s inability to hire consultant delays blueprint review – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The revision of the Islamabads master plan still seems to be a forgotten initiative because the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has not yet hired a consulting firm to start working on it.

CDA officials attribute the delay to the lackluster approach of a committee formed by the planning committee to review the terms of the request for proposal (RFP) document.

In December 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered a proper review of Islamabad’s master plan. He has also chaired several meetings to discuss the matter, but so far no work has been started.

In February of this year, CDA returned the RFP document to the Planning Commission for review because, according to the existing RFP, none of the companies that had submitted documents met the criteria for obtaining the RFP. a contract for the revision of the master plan.

Sources said that after receiving the letter from CDA, the planning commission formed a committee to review the request for proposals. A few meetings have taken place, but the committee has yet to announce its final decision. Previously, the CDA, in response to advertisements, had received offers from a consortium of four consulting firms, but none of them were internationally renowned, as the advertisement intended.

Second, according to sources, the CDA wanted to avoid new tenders, which is time consuming, and the civic agency wanted to start the review as soon as possible. The question, in short, remains unanswered.

The request for proposals was prepared by a commission formed by the federal cabinet to review the master plan. After proposing changes to the regulations, relating to commercial buildings and regularization of unapproved buildings in certain areas through an interim report, the commission decided that an appropriate review of the master plan would be carried out by a consultant. In the light of the committee’s interim report, the issue of tall buildings was resolved as it encouraged vertical construction.

However, the proper revision of the captain of the capitals was delayed, which made it difficult for citizens to obtain connections to public services.

In Islamabad, except Zone I [where CDAs own sectors are located] citizens cannot get a utility connection without a Certificate of No Objection (NOC) from ADC. NOC signifies approval of construction plans.

There is an urgent need to revise the master plan, but this issue faces delays. We are awaiting input from the planning commissions committee, a civic agency official said, adding that residents of Islamabad, especially those living in Zone III spanning 50,000 acres, are in dire straits. Of the total, 31,000 acres are part of a national park while the remainder is private land.

These issues need to be addressed by a consultant who has yet to be hired, the official said, adding that CDA is also facing several other issues due to the delay in revising the master plan.

The master plan was finalized in 1960 and it was supposed to be revised according to the needs of the time, but successive governments never seriously attempted to revise it. Instead, they have continued to make selective changes without any input from a professional consultant, the official said, adding that 40 major changes have been made to the original plan so far.

The original master plan was also not fully implemented. Its creator Doxiadis had recommended that in the 1980s CDA develop the housing sectors as far as GT Road, but the civic agency did not go beyond the F-11 and I-14.

Posted in Dawn on April 26, 2021

