Second wave rocked the nation, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Delhi lockdown until May 3: The Tribune India





Tribune press service New Delhi, April 25 The lockdown in Delhi was extended for another week (until May 3) on Sunday after India set a new Covid-19 world record with 3.49,691 daily cases. Hospitals in the capital faced an oxygen shortage for the sixth day in a row. No new deaths were reported due to lack of oxygen today in a respite for the leadership of health facilities, although Prime Minister Narendra Modi admitted on his radio show that the second wave rocked the world. country. Delhi’s Jaipur Golden Hospital, which lost 20 patients due to an oxygen shortage yesterday, halted new Covid patient admissions today, while Ganga Ram Hospital said its oxygen supply Saturday had arrived Sunday morning and the situation remained grim. First Oxygen Express to reach Delhi tonight The first Oxygen Express carrying 70 tons of gas from Raipur will arrive in Delhi on Monday evening. Liquid oxygen only for medical use, without exception “If supplies don’t arrive before midnight, we’ll have to revert to manual ventilation of 100 patients. The tanker INOX, which was due to arrive yesterday at 5 p.m., arrived at 5 a.m. today with a supply of 5 tonnes already exhausted. We need more oxygen after midnight, ”said Ganga Ram PRO Ajoy Sehgal. Shri Ram Singh Hospital and the Heart Institute also tweeted today, pleading for oxygen refilling at its 100-bed hospital. “We don’t have enough stock to support our patients. We have been trying since 4:30 am. Our vehicles went to Bawana, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, but did not receive oxygen anywhere, ”management said. Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and Pentamed Institution in Model Town have made SOS calls for oxygen. As the crisis unfolded, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote to companies – Tatas, Birlas, Ambanis, Hindujas and Mahendras, and other business families – asking them for help. “If you have oxygen and a tanker, please help the Delhi government,” Kejriwal wrote a day after asking for oxygen help from his state counterparts. The CM reiterated that the state was not receiving the committed oxygen supply of 480 tonnes per day and was only receiving 330 tonnes per day. Delhi’s Covid positivity rate remains above 30%. Tamil Nadu has also reported oxygen shortages with CM E Palaniswamy writing to the PM alleging the diversion of the state’s oxygen quota to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. On Sunday, the oxygen demand of 22 high surge states was 8,331 MT per day and the supply was 8,280 MT per day. Only Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Gujarat had received central allocations less than demand, indicating that the supply and transport of oxygen was a challenge for Delhi and not the allocation. Center issues new advisory to states Lockdown measures in districts with a positivity rate of more than 10% or more than 60% of ICU bed occupancy

Night curfew; ban on social, political, sporting, entertainment, religious or festival-related gatherings

Weddings and funerals with up to 50 and 20 people, respectively; shopping malls, restaurants and shrines must be closed

Health, police, fire, banking, electricity, water and sanitation services continue

Use public transport (railways, subways, buses, taxis) at a maximum capacity of 50%

No restrictions on interstate and intrastate movement, including transportation of essential items

All offices, government and private, to operate with 50% staff

Industrial / scientific units can operate, if the workforce follows physical distancing standards







