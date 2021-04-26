Government to present Kissan Card: Shehbaz Gill





MULTAN – Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Shehbaz Gill said the government is presenting a special package for farmers with the aim of improving their standard of living and promoting the agricultural sector.

Under this package, farmers will get a direct subsidy on seeds, fertilizers, agricultural machinery and some other tools. He expressed those views at a press conference here on Sunday. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs Malik Aamir Dogar, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoom Zain Qureshi and a few other local leaders were also present.

Farmers were getting the best prices for their produce during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s current tenure. Gill noted that April 25 was a very important day in the country’s political history. Prime Minister Imran Khan, laid the foundation for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on April 25, 1996, with the vision to facilitate the poor and put the country on the right track leading to unparalleled progress and prosperity.

Shehbaz Gill said the current government had honored its promise to empower southern Punjab.

Regarding the uprising in southern Punjab, Shehbaz Gill noted that five hospitals were being built in the area. Likewise, the job quota has also been improved for the south of Punjab. Responding to a question about inflation, he said that the prices of various commodities had dropped significantly. The government kept inflation under control during Ramzan, he said, adding that tomatoes, onions and other products were available for 20 rupees per kilogram. Likewise, the prices of eggs and other commodities have also trended downward.

The government also took action against the sugar mafia as the mafia threatened to create a sugar shortage in the markets, Gill said. He said the government is committed to punishing these mafias in the country.

On another question on Namoos-e-Rasalat (Peace be upon him), he informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would be visiting Saudi Arabia soon and discussing the matter with the Saudi leadership. Likewise, the government wrote letters to the leaders of different Muslim countries to raise a common voice on Namoos-e-Rasalat (peace be upon him).

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Malik Aamir Dogar also spoke and said that the PTI government has taken practical steps to empower and give an identity to southern Punjab. He noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone for the southern Punjab secretariat on April 26. Dogar added that the mass issues would be resolved locally, at the southern Punjab secretariat.

Dogar also hinted that the government was introducing the Kissan card to transfer the benefits of the subsidy directly to farmers. He observed that the Kissan card would surely help abolish the role of intermediaries.

Federal Parliamentary Finance Secretary Zain Hussain Qureshi also hinted that there would be a separate annual development plan for southern Punjab in the budget. He informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce a mega package of Rs 33 billion per visit.

