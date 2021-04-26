Indonesia declares 53 lost submarine crew dead after wreck found





DENPASARA faded away Indonesian A submarine has been found, broken into at least three parts, at the bottom of the Bali Sea, army and navy officials said on April 25, as the Indonesian president sent his condolences to relatives of the 53 crew members. Lifeguards found new items, including a life jacket, which they say belong to those aboard the 44-year-old KRI Nanggala-402, which lost contact on April 21 as it prepared to perform a torpedo exercise. “Based on the evidence, it can be said that the KRI Nanggala sank and its entire crew died,” military chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto told reporters. Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono said the crew was not responsible for the crash. “The KRI Nanggala is divided into three parts, the hull of the ship, the stern of the ship and the main parts are all separated, the main part found cracked,” he said. President Joko Widodo earlier confirmed the discovery in the Bali Sea and sent his condolences to the families of the victims. “All of us Indonesians express our deep sorrow at this tragedy, especially to the families of the submarine crew.” Indonesian Navy patrol boat returns after search operation for submarine KRI Nanggala which went missing while participating in a training exercise April 21 off Banyuwangi, east Java, Indonesia , April 25, 2021 (Achmad Ibrahim / AP Photo) Search teams said on April 24 that they found objects including fragments of prayer rugs and a bottle of periscope lubricant near the last known location of the submarine, which led the Navy to believe the ship was was cracked. Margono said on April 24 that a sonar scan detected a submarine-like object 850 meters (2,790 feet) beyond the Nanggala dive beach. More than a dozen helicopters and ships search the area where contact has been lost, with help from the United States, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and India. Residents of the eastern Java town of Banyuwangi, which hosts the naval base from which search and rescue operations are conducted, have joined national calls to speed up the modernization of Indonesia’s defense forces. “This can be a learning point for the government to advance its military technology and be cautious in how it uses its resources. [existing] technology, because the lives of its inhabitants are at stake, ”said Hein Ferdy Sentoso, a 29-year-old resident. Members of the Indonesian Navy hold a morning briefing on their ship before the search for submarine KRI Nanggala which went missing while participating in a training exercise Wednesday off Banyuwangi in East Java, in Indonesia, April 25, 2021 (Achmad Ibrahim / AP Photo) The most populous country in Southeast Asia has sought to revamp its military capacity, but some equipment is still old and there have been fatal accidents in recent years. Indonesia had five submarines before the last crash: two German-built Type 209s, including the Nanggala, and three new South Korean ships. By Nilufar Rizki and Sultan Anshori

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos