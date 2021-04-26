Politics
Labor asks Boris Johnson to say how he paid for the renovation of the Downing Street apartment
The Labor Party has stepped up demands for Boris Johnson to explain how he paid for the renovation of his Downing Street apartment, as a top minister has repeatedly refused to say where the money was coming from. the work on the apartment above No 11 Downing Street which would have run 200,000 (229,500) out of his own pocket.
In a series of aired interviews, she repeatedly declined to say whether the bill was initially settled by the Conservative Party or one of its donors, in which case it should have been declared as a loan. under party funding rules.
This followed the explosive assertion by Mr Johnsons’ former senior adviser Dominic Cummings that Mr Johnson wanted donors to secretly fund the work, a plan he described as unethical, senseless, even illegal.
Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner said there was a real stench coming from the government and called on the Election Commission which governs party funding rules to organize a full investigation.
Ms Truss, who is the first minister to speak publicly since Mr Cummings unleashed his bomb on Friday, dismissed the allegations as gossip.
I was assured that the rules were fully followed and I know that he covered the costs of the apartment refurbishment, she told Sky News.
I absolutely believe and I am convinced that the Prime Minister has done this.
What people want to know is that, according to the rules, the Prime Minister paid for this renovation. It has happened. All costs will be declared in accordance with the rules.
Earlier this week, the Daily mail released details of an email from Conservative peer Lord Brownlow in which he said he was donating 58,000 (66,500) to the party to cover payments the party has already made on behalf of the Downing Street Trust, which will be formed soon.
The election commission that first raised the issue with the Conservative Party more than a month ago said it was still investigating whether sums relating to work on the apartment should have been declared.
Ms Rayner said the commission should now launch a full investigation and called on the prime minister to release the latest ministerial interest register, which was now eight months overdue.
These are serious allegations, she said The Andrew Marr Show on the BBC.
Why are they hiding the fact that ministers have to report these donations and they haven’t? This is serious. It’s a real stench around what (the) government is about.
Mr Cummings launched his assault after being accused by Downing St of being responsible for a series of damaging leaks, including text messages exchanged between Mr Johnson and contractor James Dyson.
It followed his dramatic departure from Downing Street last year amid a furious internal power struggle with the prime ministers’ fiancee, Carrie Symonds. Ministers are now worried about what he might say when he provides evidence to MPs who investigate the government’s response to the pandemic next month.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]