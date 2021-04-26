Labor asks Boris Johnson to say how he paid for the renovation of the Downing Street apartment

The Labor Party has stepped up demands for Boris Johnson to explain how he paid for the renovation of his Downing Street apartment, as a top minister has repeatedly refused to say where the money was coming from. the work on the apartment above No 11 Downing Street which would have run 200,000 (229,500) out of his own pocket.

In a series of aired interviews, she repeatedly declined to say whether the bill was initially settled by the Conservative Party or one of its donors, in which case it should have been declared as a loan. under party funding rules.

This followed the explosive assertion by Mr Johnsons’ former senior adviser Dominic Cummings that Mr Johnson wanted donors to secretly fund the work, a plan he described as unethical, senseless, even illegal.

Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner said there was a real stench coming from the government and called on the Election Commission which governs party funding rules to organize a full investigation.

Ms Truss, who is the first minister to speak publicly since Mr Cummings unleashed his bomb on Friday, dismissed the allegations as gossip.

I was assured that the rules were fully followed and I know that he covered the costs of the apartment refurbishment, she told Sky News.

I absolutely believe and I am convinced that the Prime Minister has done this.

What people want to know is that, according to the rules, the Prime Minister paid for this renovation. It has happened. All costs will be declared in accordance with the rules.

Earlier this week, the Daily mail released details of an email from Conservative peer Lord Brownlow in which he said he was donating 58,000 (66,500) to the party to cover payments the party has already made on behalf of the Downing Street Trust, which will be formed soon.

The election commission that first raised the issue with the Conservative Party more than a month ago said it was still investigating whether sums relating to work on the apartment should have been declared.

Ms Rayner said the commission should now launch a full investigation and called on the prime minister to release the latest ministerial interest register, which was now eight months overdue.

These are serious allegations, she said The Andrew Marr Show on the BBC.

Why are they hiding the fact that ministers have to report these donations and they haven’t? This is serious. It’s a real stench around what (the) government is about.

Mr Cummings launched his assault after being accused by Downing St of being responsible for a series of damaging leaks, including text messages exchanged between Mr Johnson and contractor James Dyson.

It followed his dramatic departure from Downing Street last year amid a furious internal power struggle with the prime ministers’ fiancee, Carrie Symonds. Ministers are now worried about what he might say when he provides evidence to MPs who investigate the government’s response to the pandemic next month.