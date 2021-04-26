Launch of the tobacco-free postcard campaign





Islamabad: To raise awareness of the dangers of tobacco and demand a visible increase in taxes on the tobacco industry, the first postcard campaign for tobacco-free youth has been launched in Islamabad.

The campaign is mainly launched by Chromatic Trust. Under the CTFK banner, Chromatic, SPARC and PANAH held a press conference and official launch ceremony on Sunday. The postcard campaign for tobacco-free youth will be active for one month. The launch event began with opening remarks from Salman Farooque, Program Manager Chromatic who introduced the issue to attendees. He thanked the media for joining the event.

Shariq Mahmood Khan, Director of Project Chromatic, briefed the media on how digital influencer and mentor Imran Ali Dina agreed to officially launch the campaign. He also briefed the press / broadcast and digital media on the importance of the campaign.

Shariq Mahmood Khan explained how a month-long campaign will entertain an unlimited number of digitally (and physically) designed postcards and the announcement of winners and their prizes. The finalized postcards will be sent to Prime Minister Imran Khan calling for a visible increase in the tobacco tax in the next budget.

CTFK Country Leader Imran Ahmed Malik shared his thoughts on engaging young people in all cities to join hands and design a postcard with a clear message set in stone that tobacco is killing young people and that this must end with a visible increase in taxes on tobacco products and businesses. He cited the example of New Zealand where the government banned the sale of tobacco to anyone born after 2004.

Ch. Sana Ullah Ghuman, secretary general of the National Heart Association of Pakistan (PANAH), said it was a good initiative to engage young people in saving young people. “Our children are our future and we will not let anyone interfere,” he said.

The director of the SPARC program, Khalil Ahmed Dogar, expressed concern that young people were deeply and seriously drawn into this situation. He called on the media to come forward and join the campaign against smoking.

Ultimately, Imran Ali Dina officially kicked off the Tobacco Free Youth Postcard Launch Campaign via a video link. It will also post a video on its 1.7 million subscriber page. An email address and a postal address have been added to the launch video for the young participants to send in their creations. Drawings will be shortlisted and competent judges will then finalize the names of the three winners.

