Politics
Lawyers to sue Jokowi over mandatory fantasy honor report rules
Jakarta –
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) obligate lawyer so that a notary who charges fantastic fees so that it is reasonable to suspect that the results of money laundering are required to report them to the Financial Transactions Analysis and Reporting Center (PPATK). In response to this, a number of lawyers will challenge the settlement in the Supreme Court (MA).
This regulation is contained in Government Regulation (PP) No. 61 of 2021 concerning the modifications of Government Regulation No. 43 of 2015 regarding reporting parties in the prevention and eradication of the crime of money laundering.
“The Indonesian legal advocacy team is reviewing PP 61/2021, and if a lawyer asks us for judicial review in the Supreme Court because it is against the Law on Lawyers, we will support them,” team member Hema Simanjuntak told reporters on Monday (4/26/2021).
According to Hema, the PP tends to trap the legal profession because it can be excluded, but it can also be reported. This contradicts Article 16 of the Law on Lawyers in connection with the decision of the Constitutional Court number 26 / PUU-XI / 2013 which confirms that lawyers cannot be prosecuted in the exercise of their profession both in the inside and outside the court.
“Lawyers are independent, and lawyers are also required to maintain the confidentiality of their clients. However, it should be noted, lawyers do not defend errors, but the rights of clients which are governed by the constitution and laws and regulations, ”Hema said.
As for the fantastic fees, it is a tribute to the knowledge of lawyers. So far, Hema has said that charges received by wire transfer can be counted.
“Also, we are paid very well because of the knowledge we have. It is expensive,” Hema said.
The Indonesian legal advocacy team said it respects Jokowi as the party that issued PP 61/2021. Only, as an advocate, the advocacy team must also guardian of the constitution (guardian of the constitution) and guardian of the law (law enforcement),
“So that if there is an error in the publication of any legislation, we will be happy to help correct it through formal legal efforts, one of which is the right to a material test,” Hema said. .
Meanwhile, another member of the advocacy team, Intan Nur Rahmawanti, has said he understands that PP 61/2021 is an adjunct to money laundering crime monitoring.
“That’s just why it should be distilled (mentioned, red) in the explanation, one of the professions is lawyer. It appears that many lawyers are involved in money laundering. The PP should say that not all people have certain professions, ”Intan said.
The plan, a judicial review will be broadcast by lawyer Erik Anugra Windi. However, it is not excluded that other lawyers who opposed PP 61/2021 were involved. a judicial review.
“Becoming a lawyer in Peradi is not an easy thing, we really have to meet the requirements of the law on lawyers so that if the legal professionjudge by other laws and regulations, lawmakers should have reconsidered the content of the Lawyer Act, ”Intan said.
See also the video ‘BPN Report Jokowi for Lies during Debate’:
(asp / haf)
