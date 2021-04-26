Bilawal asks Imran to resign





ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down for sparking inflation in the country.

Imran Khan should take responsibility for not controlling inflation, resign and return home, he expressed the views in a statement on Sunday. Addressing Imran Khan, he said inflation was reaching the highest level in the country and the patience of the people was running out.

He said that an increase of more than 100% in the prices of drugs is tantamount to depriving the common man of his right to life. Floating between his illegal Banigala mansion and the air-conditioned rooms of the Prime Minister’s house, the selected Prime Minister has no idea of ​​the fate of parents who struggle to pay their children’s school fees and house rent. , he added.

He pointed out that there had not been a single Eid since Imran Khan was Prime Minister where it was not easy for a poor family to buy new clothes due to the high prices. Imran Khan’s bogus crusade against corruption has drawn people into long queues for sugar.

The PPP chairman said leaders around the world are basing their policies on what they believe is in the best interests of their people, while Imran Khan’s policies appear to be focused on how to make his pals rich.

Bilawal said that if Imran Khan wanted to argue that three years is too short for change, he claimed he would bring 90 days, so how he explains his eight-year parties to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Can he name one thing that has changed apart from the increase in prices at public hospitals, he said.

The PPP chairman said Imran Khan should know that advertising cuts like the opening of Langarkhanas will not end poverty, as policies to eradicate poverty need to be practically and actively implemented, at the same time. instead of pursuing policies aimed at eradicating the poor. The chosen prime minister was trying to deprive the common man of the comfort and security of a piece of bread, even though people are forced to pay 68 rupees more for a 20 kg bag of flour, he said. added.

Bilawal Bhutto said the people will never forgive Imran Khan for crushing the poor under the burden of taxes imposed by order of the IMF. When a prime minister is a thief, the country’s mafias get out of hand and make everything costly to make windfall profits as they have done in sugar, flour, gasoline, medicine, etc. Imran Khan’s change is to give tax breaks to his capitalist friends and tighten the noose on the common man, he says.

Meanwhile, the PPP accused the federal government of failing to take swift and effective action against the spread of COVID-19 and said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policy not to panic over the COVID-pandemic 19 put the country in a dangerous situation.

Imran Niazi was taking COVID-19 simply as a cold and flu, as the coronavirus is a rapidly increasing reality in the country, PPP lawmakers, Central Information Secretary Shazia Atta Married, said on Sunday in a report. communicated.

Shazia Married said PPP has been calling for the imposition of the lockdown in order to control the spread of COVID-19 since its inception, but Imran Khan Niazi has continued to criticize us despite the measures taken.

She said the government’s decision to increase drug prices amounted to anti-popular sentiment and that the move is reprehensible. She said federal ministers were occupied with false admiration for Prime Minister Imran Khan for getting their jobs.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Sunday called Prime Minister Imran Khan two and a half years of torment for the people. Under Imrans Khan’s reign, Indian Prime Minister Modi made Kashmir part of India, said PPP Information Central Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi in response to Prime Minister Imran Khans’ speech.

