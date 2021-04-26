Corona infection may not be life threatening after vaccination: Dr Naveed to PM Modi

The second wave of COVID rocked the country; we will come out of the crisis soon: PM

Srinagar: Head of Department, Lung Disease Hospital, Dr Naveed Nazir Shah told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday that all misconceptions about the vaccine are unfounded as its effectiveness is over 60% and although one can be infected even after vaccination, but the infection can not be life threatening.

Speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in ‘Man ki Baat’ on the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases in India, Dr Naveed said that at the start of the pandemic, the first designated Covid hospital in Kashmir was a lung disease hospital and an atmosphere. fear was there among people who felt the infection meant the death sentence.

Over time, we have seen that if we use proper protective equipment and follow safety guidelines, we will ensure our safety as well as that of our support staff and patients, Dr Naveed told PM.

Regarding the unprecedented peak of the second wave, Dr Naveed told the Prime Minister: “We don’t need to panic. Even now, if we follow all protective measures and follow SOPs like the use of masks and hand sanitizers and maintain social distancing and avoid social gatherings, we can continue our daily routine while protecting ourselves from infections. .

Asked by PM Modi about the protective strength of the vaccine people asked, Dr Naveed said: We currently have two vaccines available, trials have shown that they are over 60% effective.

Dr Naveed also told the Prime Minister that in Jammu and Kashmir so far 15-16 people from Lakh have been vaccinated despite several misconceptions and myths circulating on social media regarding the effects. secondary vaccines.

Offering further explanation of the concerns about side effects, Dr Naveed told the Prime Minister “So far in the whole process we have not found any side effects. The only usual side effects associated with each vaccine such as fever, pain throughout the body, pain at the vaccination site were observed ”.

He also told the Prime Minister that another people’s apprehension is that a few people have tested positive even after the vaccination, but here the companies themselves have said in their guidelines that people can get an infection even after the vaccination. vaccination, but the severity of the disease will not be life. threatening.

I call on people to come forward and get vaccinated for their protection as well as the protection of our society and our community, said Dr Naveed.

Earlier, while noting that the second wave of COVID-19 was testing people’s patience and their ability to endure pain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that this ‘toofan’ (storm) had rocked the country after that he was full of enthusiasm and self. -confidence after successfully tackling the first wave.

On his monthly show Mann Ki Baat, Modi spoke with doctors, nurses and frontline workers, who shared their experiences and perspectives on the disease, and expressed confidence that people will come out of this crisis soon.

The 30-plus-minute show focused entirely on the pandemic, which has been plaguing the country for weeks, with Modi saying beating the disease is the top priority.

Modi started the program by taking note of the suffering of the people.

“Many of our near and dear have left us untimely. After successfully facing the first wave of Corona, the country was full of enthusiasm, full of self-confidence, but this storm shook the country, ”he said.

He urged people to get vaccinated against the disease and warned them against rumors about it.

The Center, he said, will continue to provide free shots to eligible people (those over 45).

“We need to prioritize experts and scientific advice right now to win this battle,” he said.

Modi also called on states to extend the benefits of the Centre’s free vaccination campaign to as many people as possible.

“The Indian government is doing everything it can to boost the efforts of state governments. State governments are also doing their best to fulfill their responsibilities, ”he said.

Meanwhile, no less than 551 dedicated pressure swing adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen production plants will be installed in public health facilities across the country to increase the availability of vital gas amid its shortage in several. States battling the COVID-19 surge.

The PMO said on Sunday that the PM Cares Fund had given its approval in principle for the allocation of funds for their installation, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi having headed these factories should be made operational as soon as possible.

These dedicated factories will be installed in government hospitals identified at the district headquarters in various states and Union territories, and their supply will be carried out by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The PM Cares Fund earlier this year allocated 201.58 crore rupees for the installation of 162 additional PSA medical oxygen production plants inside public health facilities nationwide, the PMO noted.

He said the fundamental purpose of establishing PSA oxygen factories in government hospitals at district headquarters is to further strengthen the public health system and ensure that each of these hospitals has a generation facility. of captive oxygen.

Such an in-house captive oxygen production facility would meet the daily medical oxygen requirements of these hospitals and the district.

In addition, liquid medical oxygen (LMO) would serve as a supplement to captive oxygen generation, he said.

Such a system will go a long way in ensuring that district government hospitals do not face a sudden interruption in oxygen supply and have uninterrupted access to it to manage COVID-19 patients and other sick people. in need of such support.

