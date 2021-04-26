Politics
How to add gas to US-China climate cooperation
Last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to reduce his country’s coal consumption from 2026. This is later than many climate change activists had hoped for, but it will still be a challenge. for the world’s largest coal consumer.
One thing that could also help smooth relations with Uncle Sam would be increased cooperation in the field of development and trade in natural gas.
China has made steady but slow progress in reducing coal as a percentage of its energy mix: 56.8% of the energy consumed in China came from coal last year, up from 69.2% in 2010. Despite a Enormous renewable energy investment spree in 2020, unleashed as part of nationwide recovery efforts, coal-fired thermal power has also proved stubbornly resilient. In March, Chinese thermal power generation rose 25.7 percent from a year earlier, outpacing growth in overall power generation by nearly 10 percentage points.
Beijing’s policies on new coal-fired power plants have also been extremely mercurial in recent years. As of early 2021, China had 247 gigawatts of coal-fired power generation capacity under development, according to the Energy and Clean Air Research Center. This is 21% above the levels at the end of 2019 and about six times the size of the entire German coal fleet.
And as it turns out, not all of these new wind turbines and solar power plants pair well with coal power, which is less convenient to turn on and off than natural gas when the wind suddenly starts blowing or the sun shines. stops shining. Until last year, China had made good progress in reducing wasted wind energy, with only 3.4% of wind energy wasted in the first three quarters of 2020, up from 17% in 2016, according to the Chinese energy regulator. But with 72 gigawatts of wind power added last year about three times the average annual increase from 2015 to 2019, this happy trend could be difficult to sustain.
Meanwhile, the United States, which is a growing natural gas exporter to Asia, is engaged in a battle for market share with Qatar, Australia and others. Future US export terminals would be more likely to become a reality with Chinese help, especially as Qatar’s aggressive expansion plans add uncertainty to the math of US investors. Prior to the collapse of China-U.S. Relations in 2018, Sinopec was planning to help build the Alaska LNG export terminal and pipeline project. And while China is already buying a lot of American energy this year, in February it was still below the levels needed to meet the phase one trade deal brokered by former President Donald Trump,
Based on research from the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
Climate cooperation between the United States and China is important not only to guard against worst environmental scenarios in the decades to come, but also to help put some security barriers back on a relationship that threatens to spiral out of control. The United States and China want to be leaders in the renewable energy market, but on gas there is a more clear and rare alignment of interests these days.
Write to Nathaniel Taplin at [email protected]
Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8
