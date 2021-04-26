New British aircraft carrier to sail to Asia next month





Marcos Moreno / AP

LONDON (AP) – A fleet of British warships and military aircraft considered the “largest concentration of sea and air power to leave the UK in a generation” will depart next month for visits to India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore demonstrate Britain’s ambition to have a much stronger presence in Asia. The new aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, the most powerful surface ship in Royal Navy history, will sail to Asia next month with eight fast jets on board. He will be accompanied by six Royal Navy ships, a submarine armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles, 14 naval helicopters and a company of Royal Marines.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday the mission aimed to show Britain “is not backing down but moving away to play an active role in shaping the international system.” “When our carrier strike group sets sail next month, it will fly the flag of Global Britain – projecting our influence, signaling our might, engaging with our friends and reaffirming our commitment to tackle today’s security challenges. ‘today and tomorrow,’ Wallace said in a report. The deployment is expected to last around six months and visit more than 40 countries. Wallace is expected to reveal more details to Parliament later Monday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month announced that the Indo-Pacific region would become the focus of Britain’s defense and foreign policy as the UK reconsidered its place in the world order after leaving the European Union. Johnson had planned to travel to India to strengthen trade and investment ties under the plan, but was forced to cancel the trip as the coronavirus pandemic worsened in India. The Defense Department said the military deployment will help deepen security and political ties and support Britain’s exports and international trade.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos