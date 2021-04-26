Elon Musk Doesn’t Deserve to Host “SNL”





“Saturday Night Live” invited to host its May 8 show a billionaire who said “coronavirus panic is stupid”, promoted the potential benefits of “chloroquine”, compared the deadly virus to another form of common cold in January 2020, and in March 2020 predicted his millions of Twitter followers that there would be “nearly zero new cases” by the end of April – the month he demanded an end to pandemic shutdowns .

No, this is not the disgrace of former President Donald Trump. This time, the producers brought in Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Why would the longest-running late-night comedy show – currently in its 46th season – ask Musk to host an episode? Presumably, it’s because the show wants to stay relevant. And to defend “SNL”, he must do so. But the series, where I worked on the production team for eight seasons, should do better than bestowing this honor on Musk, given his irresponsible statements about Covid-19 and his callous comments about the transgender community.

Musk has not only been outspoken in undermining the risks posed by the coronavirus, he has also publicly criticized efforts by health officials to save lives from Covid, calling stay-at-home orders “fascist” to tweeted in April 2020 “AMERICA FREE NOW,” just two weeks after Trump tweeted in all caps to “RELEASE” some states from Covid-related shutdowns.

And in May 2020, when Musk reopened his Tesla auto plant in California in defiance of the state’s Covid orders, Trump congratulated Musk on Twitter, earning a “Thank you!” back from Musk. Last month we learned that more than 400 Tesla employees tested positive for Covid between May and December 2020.

Americans still die daily from this very virus that Musk has used his platform to wrongly downplay. In fact, Covid took the life of longtime beloved music producer Hal Willner in April 2020, with the show honoring him on air with a cut and tweet, “We Love you, Hal ”. Willner died at the same time as Musk spat out an irresponsible mob of misinformation about the risks posed by the virus.

Then there is Musk’s insensitivity to the American transgender community. In December 2020, he sparked a backlash for sharing on Twitter a meme considered “transphobic” and fueled further controversy when he responded to criticism by tweeting: “I absolutely support trans, but all of those pronouns are a aesthetic nightmare. “

The Human Rights Campaign, a leading LGBTQ rights organization that in the past awarded Tesla an award for promoting equality, called on Musk to apologize and noted that his tweet mocking pronouns ” is the exact opposite of what inclusive leadership looks like today. ” Musk never apologized.

It is clear that the producers of “SNL” knew all about this, but apparently chose to ignore it in the search for ratings and relevance. Musk has over 52 million Twitter followers and a loyal fan base. And “SNL” could use a rise in ratings, with its ratings this spring, like cable news, having plummeted – typical after the presidential election news ended.

The first “SNL” show after the November elections saw a very impressive audience of 9.1 million viewers, a record in three years. By comparison, its last live show on April 10, hosted by Oscar-nominated actress Carey Mulligan, only drew 3.6 million viewers, which is the average for recent shows.

That said, “SNL” is still # 1 in terms of audience for all comedies on the network and cable among the highly coveted 18- to 49-year-old advertiser population for this TV season – a first for the show. all his years on the air. And the show’s social media interactions are up from last year.

Part of the motivation for “SNL” booking Musk, however, is beyond ratings – it’s to get people to talk about the show like they did almost every time Alec Baldwin portrayed Trump. With Musk, there will certainly be a tsunami of news around the May 8 show. Again, these are legitimate goals in the entertainment industry, but the question is at what cost?

Musk’s comments don’t date from years ago. All of his comments on Covid were made over the past 13 months, where, as a nation, we have seen more than 570,000 of our fellow Americans die from this dangerous pandemic. The pain of families who have lost loved ones is still very fresh and very real. What do you think these families will think of “SNL” for giving a platform to someone who undermined the dangers posed by the very virus that claimed the life of a family member?

To be clear, it’s not about free speech or silencing Musk’s opinions. It has a huge social media platform and can attract media coverage at will. The question is, does Musk deserve the privilege of hosting the greatest late-night comedy show of our time? The answer is absolutely no.

