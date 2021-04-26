Narendra Modi: Second wave rocked the country, says Prime Minister Modi | India News





NEW DELHI: Second wave of Covid-19 infections has rocked the country and is testing people’s patience and limitations, but the government is using all of its power to boost the efforts of state governments to overcome the crisis and push back the disease, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

In his monthly address to Mann ki Baat radio, the Prime Minister acknowledged the virulence and spread of the current wave. Many of our near and dear have left us untimely. After successfully facing the first wave of corona, the country was full of enthusiasm, full of self-confidence, but this storm rocked the country, he said.

Seeking to reassure people of efforts to contain the spread of infections, Modi said he had had lengthy deliberations with experts from the pharmaceutical industry, vaccine makers, people linked to oxygen production. and medical experts who had all offered valuable suggestions.

This time, to emerge victorious from this battle, we must prioritize expert and scientific advice. The Indian government is doing everything it can to boost the efforts of the state governments. States are also doing their best to fulfill their responsibilities, the prime minister said.

Breaking from his usual practice, Sunday Mann ki Baat was only on Covid-19 with experts and health workers speaking about their experience and the need to contain the panic. Modi spoke with doctors, nurses and ambulance drivers to instill confidence in people and said the top priority was to beat the disease.

Modi stressed that people should only get information from correct sources. You can consult your family doctor or local doctors over the phone. I see that many of our doctors take this responsibility on their own. Many doctors provide information to people through social media … Many hospitals have websites where information is available, he said.

The Prime Minister urged people to opt for vaccination and not be swayed by rumors. Now, from May 1, the vaccine will be made available to all people over 18 in the country. From now on, the private sector and companies will also be able to participate in the program to administer vaccines to their employees, he said, adding that the free vaccination program by the Center will continue.

Modi praised the voluntary services provided by people from different walks of life delivering medicines, vegetables and other essentials to families living in quarantine and those providing free ambulance services to patients.

He spoke to doctor Dr Shashank Joshi, who explained the need to deal with any Covid-type illness without delay, saying people thought they would be better on their own and that this had a negative impact. He said that in most cases medication and oxygen support protocols were sufficient to cure people and also spoke about the effectiveness of vaccines. An ambulance driver spoke of his mother asking her to end her job, but he explained that he explained that transporting needy patients to hospital was a core function and a national duty.

