Melania Trump’s bizarre past gifts from husband Donald as she celebrates her birthday





Former United States First Lady Melania Trump celebrates her birthday on Monday.

Born on April 26, 1970, Melania was raised in Sevnica, which is now in Slovenia but was then part of Yugoslavia, by her father a member of the Communist Party Viktor Knavs and her mother Amalija Ulnik.

Her big day will certainly be filled with celebration and Melania might even be entitled to a nice gift from her husband Donald following her record from previous years.

During his time as President of the United States, Donald used to mark special events by buying very simple gifts for his wife.

Melania's birthday is Monday

In 2018, he appeared in an interview with Fox News on his wife’s birthday in which he revealed he “didn’t have it so much.”

At the start of the interview, Trump even suggested that the appearance of Fox News itself could be seen as a giveaway.

“I chose a very, very special day because it’s Melania’s birthday,” he explained.

“So I said, ‘Let’s do it, on Melania’s birthday,’ then Happy Birthday to Melania.”

When host Brian Kilmeade asked Trump to share his openness to the world about the special gift he chose to buy for his wife, Trump replied, “Well, I’d better not get into that. because I might be in trouble.

While president Donald said he didn't have Melania 'so much' because he was 'very busy'

“Maybe I don’t have it too much. You know, I’m very busy running out of presents, okay?”

But Trump added that he had given her “a beautiful card and beautiful flowers.”

This wasn’t the only time the former POTUS boasted about giving his wife a “nice card” while appearing to be lacking in the gift department.

On Christmas Eve 2019, Trump admitted he was still working on giving his first lady a holiday gift with less than 24 hours to go before the big day.

Donald bragged about the 'beautiful card' he got Melania on multiple occasions

While on a conference call with members of the US military stationed overseas over the holiday season, Mr Trump allegedly told a soldier who asked him what he had with the first lady for Christmas.

He would have said: I gave him a nice card. “

He added: “I’m still working on a Christmas present.”

That same year, the White House was accused by some people on social media of posting a “deeply bizarre” photo for the then first lady’s birthday.

Melania was shown immaculate but slightly cranky as she sat on a sofa in the Oval Office.

She is surrounded by reporters and photographers, but none are focused on her, looking at their cameras or anything beyond her.

Neither her husband nor her son Barron are with her and she looks very lonely.

Last year Donald tried to organize a very special gift for his wife.

In an email to fellow Americans, he wrote: “Melania does so much for our nation and I want to make sure she knows how much she means to us.

“I want to surprise her with a birthday card signed by 1 MILLION Americans from across the country.”

But the submit page required anyone wishing to leave a message to add their first and last name, zip code, email address and cell phone number.

And the attempt to put together messages turned out to be an attempt to compile a list of Trump supporters ahead of the US election, reports The Atlantic.

The couple are set to spend Melania’s birthday at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., Where they moved after leaving the White House.

The Trumps are set to spend Melania's special day together

Last month, the former first lady took to Twitter to wish her only child with husband Donald Barron a happy 15th birthday.

“Happy Birthday BWT,” she wrote, adding three red heart emojis, for her son, born Barron William Trump.

Melania accompanied the post with a photo of dark balloons marked “15” in a message identical to the silver “14” balloons she posted last year.

However, some Twitter users disapproved of the choice of Trump’s photo for a social media post celebrating his son’s birthday – saying it was too dark.

