China seeks to redefine ties with US: The Tribune India

Yogesh gupta

Former Ambassador

An important outcome of Alaska’s ministerial meeting with the United States (March 18-19) was China’s assertion that it now sees itself as an equal with the United States and will not be guided by its values ​​or judgments. Chinese President Xi Jinping told delegates to the Chinese National People’s Congress in March that the time has come for China and that it can now see the world as an equal with the United States.

As a result, the Sino-American rivalry, which gained momentum after Joe Biden’s appointment as President of the United States, intensified further. Recently, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU) announced simultaneous sanctions against China for its alleged violations of the human rights of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. China was surprised because it had started to believe that the EU would follow an independent approach from the United States, after the two signed the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment in December 2020. These countries also adopted a common position concerning the imposition by China of its security law on Hong Kong which removes most of the latter’s previous autonomy. Tariffs on Chinese exports and sanctions against Chinese companies, Huawei and others, imposed by then-President Trump continued.

The United States and Japan took a firm stand against China when they announced after a bilateral visit by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to the United States (April 16-17) that they would counter “the intimidation of the China ”and would work together on its challenges in the East and the South. China Seas to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific (IP). They stressed the importance of “peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” but upon his return, Suga downplayed Japan’s involvement in any military conflict over Taiwan.

France joined with the United States, India, Australia and Japan to conduct three-day naval exercises in the Bay of Bengal starting April 5 to “develop closer ties, refine skills and promote maritime cooperation in a free and open IP ”. The UK and Germany have also announced plans to ship their warships to the IP in the near future. Indonesia and the Philippines have spoken out against China’s aggressive activities in the South China Sea, with the United States vowing to stand by its ally the Philippines in its confrontation with China. The Australian government has canceled two Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) agreements signed by China with the government of the state of Victoria.

Japan is also seeking support from Germany and India against China’s aggressive behavior (the Japanese Prime Minister’s visit to India in late April was canceled due to the second wave of Covid) in addition to United States. Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar recently refuted

China’s claim to compare the Quad to NATO saying that it was in fact the opposite and that “others cannot have a veto on what it discusses with whom”.

China has signaled U.S. allies and foreign companies to also pay attention to its interests or prepare for its retribution. It has imposed reciprocal sanctions against entities from the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and EU countries, as well as individuals and foreign companies who have opposed its interests.

Chinese Foreign and Defense Ministers visited EU, Middle East and ASEAN countries in search of new allies; Russia and Iran, both separated from the United States, have supported China; others like Germany, France and South Korea have adopted a more independent position by refusing to side with the United States fully. China believes that visits by warships from European countries to the South China Sea are symbolic at best and that they would not join the United States in a military confrontation with it. Likewise, Japan is far from taking an offensive position against Beijing, constrained by its Constitution. India will also maintain its distance from the United States and will not like to make neighboring China its enemy.

Angered by the continued opposition from the United States, China has become calm by promising President Biden new targets on April 22 to reduce its long-term emissions, saying it cannot be part of a “circle of climate cooperation centered on the United States ”. To ensure a leadership role with developing countries, China has called on the United States to take on more responsibility (in line with the principle of differentiated responsibility) to tackle climate change by questioning the commitment of future presidents. Americans towards lofty goals if someone like Trump or even George Bush is back.

China takes solace in the 18.3% growth of its GDP in the first quarter of 2021 (in the first quarter of 2020), although it loses its considerable luster compared to a growth of -6.8 % in this quarter and an increase of only 0.6% from the fourth quarter of 2020. Other The bright spots were the rise in industrial production in March 2021 of 14.1% and retail sales of 34 , 2%. FDI in China in the first quarter of 2021 increased by 43.8% compared to the first quarter of 2020, mainly from EU states, ASEAN and the BRI. However, many economists believe that China’s pre-pandemic target of 6% annual growth has not yet stabilized.

President Biden has succeeded in uniting his European and Asian allies on human rights and technological issues like the Chinese Huawei’s ban from 5G networks. But China believes U.S. allies would be reluctant to support it in hijacking China’s supply chains or taking other concrete steps to harm their economic interests with Beijing given their huge dependence on it. for trade and other reasons as their economies hit by Covid recover from the recession.

As a formidable competitor, President Xi Jinping has taken preemptive measures to deepen China’s economic ties with U.S. allies and others like Germany, France, Eastern European countries, the Japan, South Korea and ASEAN, the BIS States, the United States and other foreign countries. companies. He remains convinced that China would be able to continue its strong economic growth for many years to come and transform its economic might into technological and military might with the support of US allies and its own innovative capabilities. There are no signs yet on the horizon to suggest that the United States would be able to restrict China’s economic strength (its global manufacturing competitiveness) in any meaningful way.