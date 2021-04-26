How TLP protests dragged Pakistan over the edge





Pakistan last week encountered a major roadblock in its chaotic journey of dealing with the ongoing pandemic as it attacked the country’s right-wing brigade, sparking widespread protests on the streets of all major cities. of the country, including Lahore and Rawalpindi. Ambulances, which were carrying Covid patients and oxygen cylinders to hospitals, were stopped by members of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the recently banned extremist religious group, protesting the arrest of their leader Saad Hussain Rizvi and the blasphemous caricatures published in France. Since then, images of police officers beaten, some fatally, and treated as Jews (which amounts to a death sentence in Pakistan), have circulated on social media. Constable Mohammad Afzal was one of the dead, while 40 police officers were injured, in the clashes that erupted in Lahore. The news of his death had a disappointing effect on many. Four years ago on this day in 2017, Mashal Khan, a college student, was lynched on a campus by a mob made up of his classmates who claimed to have committed blasphemy. While Pakistan has a rich history in dealing with religious parties, which have traditionally used the streets to flex their muscles and twist the arms of governments to bid, the TLP plays an unlikely role. On the one hand, they come from the Barelvi sect, which has always been considered the safest sect of Sunni Muslims which had not succumbed to the virulent tension of political Islam unlike the Deobandi sect.

The first sign that all was wrong in Barelvi’s romance was the 2011 murder of Pakistani governor Salman Taseer by his bodyguard, Mumtaz Qadri, a Barelvi, because he believed the governor was lenient towards blasphemers. The figures for his funeral congregation, after his hanging in 2016, were put at 1.00,000. And his burial place is now a mausoleum. These events inspired the emergence of the charismatic Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who used words as liberally as he would quote the poet-philosopher Allama Iqbal. Bound in a wheelchair, he traveled the country, popularizing Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan, in an effort to make Pakistan’s blasphemy laws even stricter. From 2016 to 2018, they managed to use dharna as a political weapon to resign Pakistani Minister of Law and Justice Zahid Hamid; Atif Mian (an Ahmedi) not to be appointed a member of the Khans Economic Advisory Council; and get a commitment from the government that blasphemy accused Asia Bibi (who had been released after eight years due to insufficient evidence) of not being allowed to leave Pakistan. It is another story that she had already left the country before her release was announced to the public. In 2018, the TLP won in its electoral race for the provincial assembly. In November 2018, the good march of the TLP came to an end when the leadership was slapped in sedition for opposing the Pakistani army. Khadim Rizvi had also hinted that he could make public powerful figures who had supported his sit-in in Faizabad in 2017. For this, he was quickly jailed on November 23, 2018 and released on bail in April 2019. The controversy of November 2020 on French cartoons brought the outfit back to life. Subsequent protests led the government to promise to look into the expulsion of the French ambassador by February 2021. Some may have thought that with Rizvi succumbing to Covid-19 in November 2020 and his inexperienced son Saad Hussain Rizvi inheriting the mantle, this would mean the end of the TLP. It could also be a reason why Rizvi was arrested as a precautionary measure just as the three-month moratorium on deporting the French ambassador arrived. As recent events show, this has not been the case. Although the government has now decided to ban the TLP, they are aware that the entity may soon regroup under a new name. Prime Minister Imran Khan may have tried to appease TLP supporters in his speech when he said that the TLP and the government have the same goals, but our methods are different. A resolution to vote on the expulsion of the French ambassador was presented to the National Assembly.

Could there be forces in the establishment playing sidekicks on the right? Political analysts have made it clear that although the TLP has enjoyed the support of those in power, successive governments (and aspirants) are using the same rhetoric as the TLP to justify being in power that they are. the ultimate defenders of the faith. To understand TLP’s call, we need to look at the class inequality and migration dynamics in Pakistani communities, and how a movement that attacks Muslims’ relationship with the Holy Prophet is ensuring serious cracks in the Pakistani company. Whether it’s British Pakistanis in London protesting outside the Pakistani High Commission or infantry in the streets of Pakistan, the TLP gives meaning and social relevance to a demographic group that finds an empty space in the city without of all values. Unless a movement and a political party can counter this and fill the void for these men, Pakistan is in serious trouble. The French Embassy in Pakistan, meanwhile, has asked all French citizens in the country to leave. What happens to civilians and security forces held hostage by the TLP and Covid remains to be seen. Two Pakistani women demonstrate how to resist lawlessness Two local women made the news this week by standing up against TLP protesters as they blocked roads and held commuters hostage. One of them managed to clear the roads for an ambulance, earning praise for showing courage as even the Pakistani state withdrew.

The other was provocative and called the TLP for his blackmail. The opinions expressed by the author are personal

