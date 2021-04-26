Lara and Tiffany Trump pose poolside with Kimberley Guilfoyle in Florida as Don’s new seat revealed





LARA TRUMP was spotted at an unidentified resort in North Key Largo, Florida on Saturday, spending time with Tiffany Trump and Donald Trump Jrs’ girlfriend Kimberley Guilfoyle.

In an Instagram post, she was seen arm-in-arm with Tiffany, Trump’s youngest daughter, and Guilfoyle who has been one of the top officials of the Trumps 2020 campaign, according to the Daily Mail.

If she decides to run for the Senate, Lara will have to step down from her role at FoxCredit: Instagram / Lara Trump

Lara, the former president’s daughter-in-law, married to Eric Trump, is considering a candidacy for the North Carolina Senate next year as Republican Senator Richard Burr retires.

She previously told Fox News that she still hasn’t officially made a decision, but hopefully soon.

Lara recently joined Fox News as a paid contributor, which will raise her political profile and has been described by Republican ally and Trump Lindsey Graham as the future of the Republican Party.

If she decides to run for the Senate, Lara will have to step down from her role at Fox as per channel policy, according to the Daily Mail.

Earlier this month, former President Donald Trump received a standing ovation in Mar-a-Lago where he attended the annual Lincoln Day fundraising dinner.

Former President Donald Trump was recently spotted during a fundraiser in Mar-a-LagoCredit: AP

He received a round of applause from 500 of his supporters at the cocktail party attended by potential GOP rivals for the 2024 presidential nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo .

“We love this man! said James Golden also known as Bo Snerdley, a radio personality and producer of the Rush Limbaugh radio show, according to the Daily Mail.

Axios had previously reported that Pompeo had invested money in a new political group, amid doubts about a possible intention to run for president.

The former president was not supposed to speak during the event, but it is not known whether he gave a speech, according to the Daily Mail.

Lara Trump received a strong endorsement from Lindsey Graham who said she was the future of the Republican PartyCredit: Instagram

The event is one of several fundraisers held at Trump properties. He also supported Curetivity, a nonprofit that helps fight pediatric cancer, according to the Daily Mail.

Curetivity has raised $ 25 million at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to date, according to the nonprofit website.

Trump recently made another public appearance with his wife Melania Trump at another fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month.

During the party fundraiser, the former president spoke for about an hour, according to Washington Post reports.

Meanwhile, he said he told donors the Covid-19 vaccine should bear his name and referred to the November election, in which Joe Biden won, like bulls ** t.

Trump said the COVID-19 vaccine should bear his nameCredit: Reuters

Trump continued to repeat a line from 2015, calling immigrants crossing the border illegally violent criminals.

This time, he said, they were from the Middle East.

A number of Republicans are eyeing the 2024 presidential nomination alongside DeSantis and Pompeo.

