President Joko Widodo: I order TNI commander Kapolri to hunt and arrest all KKB members





Indonesiainside.id, Jakarta– Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ordered TNI Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto and National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo to prosecute and arrest all members of the Armed Criminal Group (KKB). The presidential order was released after the attack which killed the head of BIN Papua, Brigadier General TNI I Gusti Putu Danny, on Sunday (25/4), in Beoga, Puncak Regency, Papua. “I also instructed the TNI commander, the head of the national police, to continue to prosecute and arrest all members of the KKB,” President Jokowi said at a press conference at the KKB palace. Merdeka, in Jakarta, Monday (4/26), quoted by lantara. Among. The President stressed that there was no place for the Armed Criminal Group (KKB) on Indonesian territory, including Papua. “I stress that there is no place for armed criminal groups in Papua or in all corners of the country,” he said. The Head of State conveyed his deepest condolences and promoted him to a higher rank to the rank of Brigadier General of TNI I Gusti Putu Danny for his dedication, dedication and sacrifice. On behalf of the nation, the people and the country, I offer my deepest condolences to the families and those who remain, he said. Previously TNI I Brigadier General Gusti Putu Danny on Sunday (25/4) was caught firing an armed group as the BIN task force and TNI / Polri task force were on their way to the village of Dambet, Beoga district, Puncak Regency, Papua. , Sunday (25/4). Putu Danny is known to have intervened directly because he wanted to make observations on the ground to speed up the restoration of security in the area. At around 3:50 p.m. WIT, the BIN task force and the Indonesian military / police task force were intercepted by a Papuan separatist and terrorist group (KST), which sparked a shooting around the church in Dambet village. As a result of the shootout, Kabinda Papua was shot and died a hero at the scene, State Intelligence Agency (BIN) Deputy VII Wawan Hari Purwanto said on Monday. The body of BIN chief Papua was evacuated from the scene and taken to Timika for transport to Jakarta. It is expected that the body of BIN chief Papua will be buried at the Cemetery of the Heroes of Kalibata (TMP) in Jakarta on Tuesday (27/4). (BORN)

