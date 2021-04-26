No respite for Huarong investors as delayed earnings add to chaos

What investors in China Huarong Asset Management Co. want is transparency about its future. What they get is a lesson in the opacity of Chinese state-owned enterprises.

On Sunday, the ailing company announced it would not release its 2020 results by the end of this month – the deadline required by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Instead of providing clarity, the company released a finely crafted text declaration in Chinese only, mainly reiterating information that investors already knew. There was no indication when the results would be released or if anything had changed since April 1. deposit at the city exchange, where China Huarong shares the trade.

The reaction in the offshore bond market was negative on Monday, highlighting concerns among international investors that they are not on China Huarong’s priority list. The bad debt manager chose to post the long-awaited update on an online platform operated by the Chinese interbank and foreign exchange trading system, rather than on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, as would be typical for a company. listed. Last week, the company’s offshore unit said he returned to profits in a statement posted on his WeChat account.

“Bondholders have no leverage on management,” said Owen Gallimore, head of trading strategy at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. “Initially, we were told it was a simple auditor delay, in line with the late filings of many other companies at the time. Second, we were comforted by the fact that “operations are normal and liquidity plentiful” with the forthcoming annual report. But we are still waiting.

China Huarong’s 3.75% dollar bond due 2022 fell 3.5 cents on the dollar to 81.9, while the company’s 4.5% perpetual bond fell 5. 4 cents to 70.3 cents, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg.

The casual approach of international investors comes at a cost. The increased uncertainty increases the volatility of the company’s investment-grade debt, causing the instruments to trade more like stressed bonds. This effectively prevents China Huarong from selling more dollar debt, making refinancing more difficult for the company. The company owns some $ 7 billion in local and offshore bonds maturing this year, including S $ 600 million ($ 453 million) and 915 million yuan ($ 141 million) due April 27, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The impact is also wider as investors become more selective towards Chinese companies. While ultra-secure companies like the units of Bank of China Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. raised funds in the offshore bond market this month, only one Chinese dollar bond issuer for the first time tapped the market. That’s down from a monthly average of about eight transactions from top issuers last year. Spreads on a Bloomberg Barclays investment grade Chinese dollar bond index hit nine-month highs in mid-April.

The central government can be encouraged by such concerns, provided they do not turn into panic. President Xi Jinping wants to introduce moral hazard to the country’s financial markets so that investors punish companies for poor governance, rather than expect Beijing to bail them out.

As for China Huarong – its largest shareholder is the state, and public disclosures will likely be dictated by officials more concerned with securing an outcome that does not undermine financial stability. As the largest bad debt manager in China, the company is a key player in the country’s $ 54 trillion financial sector.

Nevertheless, the bonds and the shareholders being likely to bear part of the cost of a successful resolution of China’s financial problems Huarong, more openness would be welcome. Because China’s official communication Huarong lacks frequency and detail, investors should look to media reports, or interpreting the news can also be difficult.

Chinese regulator has asked banks to extend some loans for at least six months, REDD said on Friday report. Central bank plans to acquire some assets from China Huarong, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg News last week. Another According to a report by Reorg Research, a debt restructuring of China Huarong International Holdings Ltd. was an option under consideration.

While frustrated bondholders can still sell, Hong Kong stockholders are stuck in limbo with no resolution in sight.

“There’s really nothing there is for equity investors to do right now,” said Jackson Wong, director of asset management at Amber Hill Capital Ltd. in Hong Kong. “It’s very difficult to price a share. Trading off-market involves complex valuations and high transaction costs – only very large institutions might choose to do so if the stock stays on hold longer. “

– With the help of Ina Zhou and Jeanny Yu