Boao Forum optimistic about the fight against change

The 2021 BOAO Forum for Asia (BFA) celebrated its twentieth anniversary when it convened last week and made far-reaching decisions regarding the future of humanity. Established two decades ago, in the wake of the Asian financial crisis of 1997, to strengthen cooperation and come together to face challenges and crises, the forum has come a long way since its first meeting in 2001. Its headquarters is located in Boao, Hainan Province, China. Due to China’s international status and immense market potential, and the unique natural and ecological environment of Hainans, Boao Forum has already innovated and expanded its reach and influence.

The theme of this year’s conference was A Changing World: Joining Hands to Strengthen Global Governance and Advance Belt and Road Cooperation. Against the backdrop of major tensions between China and the United States and the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the world over the past year, President Xi, in his speech at the ceremony opening of the 2021 conference, emphasized on the way forward for the region and the world, based on cooperation and mutual respect among nations and rather than unilateral decisions of individual countries, while emphasizing the ’emphasis on the principles of in-depth consultation, joint contribution and benefit-sharing.

In his speech to the BFA, President Xi Jinping explained how the economy of the Asia-Pacific region has experienced incredible development during this period. During these two decades, Asian countries have advanced regional economic integration and worked in unison to pursue economic and social development, which has made Asia the most dynamic and promising region in the world. global economy, Xi said. At the same time, he noted that the world has entered a period of dramatic and disturbing change. Today, the combined forces of change and a pandemic, both invisible for a century, have brought the world into a phase of fluidity and transformation, Xi said.

Describing the state spirit as a world leader, Xi asked the question humanity faces, how humanity should proceed to secure the future for generations to come. He rightly pointed out that, while many countries are still mired in the fight to defeat the pandemic, the growing fear of this deadly killer has led many countries to turn in on themselves and seek scapegoats. abroad to blame their own dilemma. The rise of unilateralism and xenophobia has once again taken root in this era of crisis.

In his sagacity, President Xi presented a compelling option to tackle change rather than being stuck in acrimony and fear. He listed several steps that could be taken to move towards a better and more peaceful world. First, he called for consultation among nations on an equal footing to create a future of shared benefits. Second, he stressed the need for greater openness and innovation within and between nations. Third, he called for solidarity and cooperation in the area of ​​health and safety. The kind of beggar’s attitude towards the neighbor towards vaccine development that has been observed in some countries is not only a form of injustice, but will only prolong the pandemic on a scale. global. And fourth, he called for a commitment to justice to create a future of mutual respect and mutual learning. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear to people around the world that we must reject the cold war and the zero-sum mentality and oppose a new cold war and ideological confrontation in any form, Mr. Xi. In state-to-state relations, the principles of equality, mutual respect and mutual trust must be brought to the fore.

The timing for Xis’ meaningful speech is remarkable, as it came days before President Biden’s next virtual climate summit, which President Xi will also attend. Given that the United States and China are world leaders and wield considerable influence, it is hoped that they will agree to move beyond the fragmented relationship between the two giants to adopt concrete measures to address the grave challenges posed by climate change. The duo must dispel their differences, abandon the rhetoric of geopolitics and coordinate their efforts to make the world a better place.

President Xi has already embarked on a broad program to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. This goal will be a major undertaking for China as it still relies heavily on fossil fuels for its energy production. but given the measures that have already been taken. taken by China in this regard, there is little doubt that this commitment is real and achievable.

In his speech to BFA, President Xi also highlighted the other great task of our time, namely to lift humanity out of the vicious cycle of endemic poverty. China has led the way, lifting an estimated 800 million people out of poverty over the past decades. This now remains an important marker for the rest of the world to follow. Xi also underlined the importance of the BRI in this vast anti-poverty program. A World Bank report suggests that by 2030, the Belt and Road projects could help lift 7.6 million people out of extreme poverty and 32 million people out of moderate poverty globally, reiterated Mr. Xi.

Assuring his listeners that China will continue to play its role in building world peace, promoting world development and upholding international order, he said that by putting the sails together, we can ride the world. wind, break the waves and brave the journey of ten thousand men. miles. He warned that at times we might encounter stormy waves and dangerous rapids, but as long as we come together and stay in the right direction, the giant human development vessel will remain on a level keel and sail to a brighter future. This optimistic message brings comfort to a world still torn by great divisions.

The Chinese President concluded on an optimistic note that China will remain committed to peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, develop friendship and cooperation with other countries on the basis of the five principles of coexistence. peaceful and will promote a new type of international relations. China will continue to conduct anti-COVID cooperation with WHO and other countries, honor its commitment to make vaccines a global public good, and do more to help developing countries defeat the virus.