Jokowi says health-economy balance is already good and asks not to change





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) recalled that the balance between health management and the currently functioning economy in Indonesia must be maintained. According to Jokowi, currently the balance in the management of the two is the best. This was transmitted by the Minister of Health (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin. Budi delivered a message Jokowi which was communicated in a closed-door meeting with Cabinet ministers Forward Indonesia. “The President also recalled that the existing balance is the best balance on the health side and the economic side,” Budi said at a virtual press conference on Monday (4/26/2021). Budi said the balance of management that was done at this time has really had a positive impact on the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia. Therefore, he continued, Jokowi requested that the balance not be altered. “What has been done is actually bringing positive things in terms of health, all the indicators are going down. But it is also bringing positive things on the economic level, the indicators are also going up,” he said. “So please, message Mr. President, don’t change it anymore,” Budi added. Budi revealed, Jokowi demanded that COVID-19-related policies taken later do not alter the balance of existing treatments. Moreover, he said, Jokowi also called on the public to adhere to health protocols. “Let’s not take policies or behave that shifts that balance. It’s a very good balance here, now this is what we have to keep together so that the current balance, PPKM Mikro, all health protocols, the speed of the vaccination. kept, ”he explained. The consistency in applying the balance in dealing with COVID-19, Budi said, was made so that Indonesia did not have a destiny like India. Where COVID-19 cases have increased dramatically from 5,000 cases per day to 300,000 cases per day. “So because they feel that the number of cases has gone down because the vaccination in India is very high, they become complacent, become careless, become reckless. Therefore, we say friends must be vigilant,” said Budi. (mae / imk)

