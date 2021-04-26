UK lawmakers call on Prime Minister Johnson to publish lobbying messages from big pharmaceutical companies





LONDON: British lawmakers on Monday called on the government to release all communications with pharmaceutical companies to understand whether private lobbying was influencing its opposition to a waiver of intellectual property rules for COVID-19 vaccines. The United States and a handful of other major countries, including the United Kingdom, have blocked negotiations at the World Trade Organization (WTO) involving a proposal led by India and South Africa that benefits now support from 100 WTO members. Publicity Publicity The proposal would temporarily waive the intellectual property (IP) rights of pharmaceutical companies to allow developing countries to produce vaccines. The waiver is opposed by the United States Chamber of Commerce and large pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. A multi-stakeholder group of UK lawmakers signed a statement calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, ministers and senior officials to publish all emails, texts and WhatsApp messages exchanged with drug companies and their lobbyists. Patient advocacy and vaccine equity organizations also signed the declaration, including Global Justice Now, Just Treatment, StopAIDS, Frontline AIDS, Universities Allied for Essential Medicines UK, Students for Global Health and Nurses United UK. Publicity Publicity “The UK’s opposition to a waiver of intellectual property over COVID-19 vaccines is utterly untenable,” said Heidi Chow, senior policy and campaign manager at Global Justice Now, who organized the joint statement. A spokesperson for the UK government said it prioritizes transparency, but stakeholders have a right to expect a reasonable degree of confidentiality in their communications. The UK has been one of the biggest donors to Covax to ensure global access to vaccines and has continued to encourage manufacturers to provide their vaccines on a transparent and not-for-profit basis. “We are committed to exploring ways to further improve equitable access and believe this should be done within the framework of existing intellectual property,” the spokesperson added. Last week, U.S. lawmakers and nonprofit groups pressured the Biden administration to support the patent waiver ahead of the next formal WTO meeting on the issue on May 5.

