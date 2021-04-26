BJP appreciates PM Modi for his interaction with COVID-19 frontline workers in Kashmir

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K unit on Sunday appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ interaction with Kashmiri COVID-19 frontline workers during their monthly Man Ki Baat program and said such things bolster the public confidence.

In a statement released here, BJP J & Ks Secretary General (Organization) Ashok Koul said that taking note of the situation on the ground and interacting with the people of the country who are on the ground in the ongoing crisis speaks more than himself and deserves respect and appreciation.

PM Modi spoke on Sunday exclusively with the head of the Department of Chest Disease Hospital, Srinagar, Dr Naveed Nazir, and discussed the situation on the ground of COVID-19 in Kashmir and the management of the panic against the pandemic, he said.

Koul appreciated the prime minister’s efforts and said it was the first time the country’s prime minister kept abreast of the situation on the ground and the realities beyond.

We are lucky to have a PM like Modi who knows every corner of the country. It is a proud move for all of Jammu and Kashmir that the PM has interacted with Dr Naveed, he said.

Koul said Modi was sufficient to serve people in times of crisis and had great experience and management skills to contain the second wave of COVID-19.

Modi has helped the country during the first stage of COVID-19 by implementing great solutions and, this time again, he will use his new methods to contain the deadly pandemic, he said.

Koul also called on the folks at J&K to follow CIOVID-19 guidelines and SOPs during the holy month of Ramadhan and to ensure social distancing to contain COVID-19.

Modi led by example by examining the situation on the ground, which had hardly been done before by any prime minister in the country. It’s a proud movement for all of us, he said.