PM Imran Khan lays the foundation stone for the South Punjab secretariat in Multan today





Prime Minister Imran Khan to lay foundation stone for South Punjab Secretariat in Multan The South Punjab Secretariat was established in August 2020 Last week, the Punjab CM’s Special Assistant on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that the South Punjab Secretariat was an important development to the South Punjab Province, as it would usher in a new era of development.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone for the southern Punjab secretariat in Multan today (Monday).

The South Punjab Secretariat was established in August 2020 as a major government initiative to address the feeling of deprivation among the people of southern Punjab.

On a day trip to the city, PM Khan will also inaugurate public welfare and development projects.

The distribution of Kisan cards to farmers is also on the Prime Minister’s agenda.

Wellness projects inaugurated by PM Khan include the E-Khidmat Center, Phase I of the Work Housing Settlement Industrial Zone and a new shelter building.

It will launch five Miyawaki forests as part of the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign and the Multan-Mattital road rehabilitation project.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a shelter in Multan, a 200-bed mother-child hospital in Ghalla Godam Multan and 10 water filtration plants. The shelter is part of a project to build shelters or panagahs in all divisional headquarters in Punjab.

” The South Punjab Secretariat, a step towards provincial status

Last week, the Punjab’s chief minister’s special assistant for information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, said the government was granting rights to people in southern Punjab at their doorstep.

She said that the Southern Punjab Secretariat is an important development for the Southern Punjab Province as it will usher in a new era of development.

She said the government has abolished the selective development policy and the development of all regions and regions has been ensured because the welfare of the masses is the basic work of any democratic government.

