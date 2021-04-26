Jokowi to form Ministry of Investment, head of BKPM: we need to know each other





DRAWING. Head of the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia.

Journalist: Yusuf Imam Santoso | Editor: Khomarul Hidayat KONTAN.CO.ID – JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said the government will form a new ministry, namely the Ministry of Investment. The plan is becoming more real, as the House of Representatives (DPR) RI has already approved it. The formation of this ministry is in line with the results of a meeting with the Deliberative Council of the DPR (Bamus) which discussed the presidential letter number R-14 / Pres / 03/2021 regarding the considerations to change ministry on April 8, 2021. . Responding to the plan, Investment Coordination Council (BKPM) head Bahlil Lahadalia said his party would follow all forms of President Jokowi’s politics. Bahlil hopes that with the Ministry of Investment, investments in Indonesia will be more and more in demand. I am the assistant to the president, so this is a matter of presidential politics, we are not able to explain, as an assistant we have to know the prerogative rights of the president. We work by rules, both oral and written, encouraging the growth of new worlds of business, Bahlil said at a press conference for making investments in the first quarter of 2021 on Monday (4/26). Read also: BKPM brought 4 investors to the Batang KIT Meanwhile, Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) Vice President Shinta Kamdani hopes that investment will skyrocket with the existence of the Ministry of Investment. However, Shinta said there were conditions. Namely, one day it will have to be more transparent and more efficient in developing policies that can stimulate domestic investment. In addition, it is able to streamline administrative business licensing business at central and regional levels. “With the position of BKPM as a ministry, we hope that the cooperation between the Ministry of Investment and the technical ministries of the sector can be more balanced and complement each other more, so that the interests of creating a competitive climate for business and investment, ”Shinta told Kontan.co.id last week. When the Ministry of Investment started to work effectively, Shinta said, it must be able to make Indonesia more agile to deal with changes in the investment climate both regionally and internationally in order to catch up. its competitiveness. “It must be faster to make the necessary adjustments and domestic investments in the future compared to competing countries so that Indonesia can be a greater leverage to attract and promote investment in Indonesia and investment in Indonesia in the future. ‘foreigner,’ Shinta said. The executive director of the Institute for the Development of Economy and Finance (Indef), Tauhih Ahmad, said the Ministry of Investment is obliged to increase the value of the investment at least twice compared to to what has been targeted by BKPM at present. Thus, the new ministry could effectively increase the contribution of investment to gross domestic product (GDP). DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



Journalist: Yusuf Imam Santoso

Editor: Khomarul Hidayat

