‘Not a surprise, but terrifying’: At India’s request, Twitter blocks posts critical of Modi Covid’s response





“No surprise. But terrifying nonetheless.” This is how Canadian author and activist Naomi Klein replied On Sunday news India requested and Twitter agreed to many tweets criticizing the Modi government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic to be blocked from the popular social media platform. Indian media Midwife was the first to report the situation on Saturday, monitoring through Buzzfeed in the American press. According to MidwifeReport by Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru: Twitter complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that primarily criticized India’s handling of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. These tweets, which are now inaccessible to Indian users of the social media website, include posts by Revanth Reddy, a sitting MP; Moloy Ghatak, a minister of state from West Bengal; actor Vineet Kumar Singh; and two filmmakers, Vinod Kapri and Avinash Das.

Deep and Chunduru confirmed that several people whose publication had been blocked had been informed via Twitter of what was to happen and that the decision was based on a request from the Indian government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It’s a bit old now, but for those interested in how it works: In 2019, @zidanism & I dived in depth into the mechanisms of this type of Twitter censorship (legal requests for country-specific censorship) by taking up the Kashmir case study in 2019. https://t.co/DIWfpBwocB Avi Asher-Schapiro (@AASchapiro) April 25, 2021 In response to the request, a Twitter spokesperson sent Midwife the following statement:

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT No advertising. No paywalls. No sale of your data. Our content is free. Free to read. Free to repost. Free to share.

But, without the support of our readers, we simply don’t exist. Please select a donation method and join us today. When we receive a valid legal request, we will review it in accordance with Twitter rules and local law. If the content violates Rules Twitters, the content will be removed from the service. If it is found to be illegal in a particular jurisdiction, but not in violation of the Twitter Rules, we can deny access to content in India only. In any case, we directly inform the account holder so that they know that we have received a legal order relating to the account. We notify the user (s) by sending a message to the email address associated with the account (s), if available. Learn more about our Legal requests faq. The legal requests we receive are detailed in the biennial Twitter Transparency Reportand content retention requests are published on Lumen. India is currently experiencing a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, to over 300,000 new cases daily over the past week, oxygen supplies are low and hospitals overwhelmed as Modi’s handling of the pandemic has come under intense scrutiny from home and abroad. Modi’s Hindu nationalist government, reported Buzzfeed the Saturday, also restricted dozens of tweets criticizing Modi or sharing photos from India overflowing crematoriums and hospitals, in addition to a Tweeter of the Indian American Muslim Council, an Indo-American Muslim advocacy organization based in Washington DC. This group shared a Vice history on the Kumbh Mela, a Hindu pilgrimage in which hundreds of thousands of Indians took part earlier this month, and which turned into a super spreader event. As hundreds of thousands of Covid patients are literally at the end of their rope, the government’s eagerness to pressure Twitter to block tweets critical of its handling of the crisis shows that the administration’s moral compass continues to point in a direction that is unabashedly self-serving, ”the Indian American Muslim Council said in a statement. Journalist Rana Ayyuba who wrote dispatches from India for the Washington post, TIME The magazine, and other media outlets reacted with contempt on Sunday to the latest reports, tweeting: Narendra Modi and BJP leaders react to reports of Covid carnage in India. Seize the properties of those who talk about oxygen shortage, suspend the Twitter accounts of those who report the truth. What do we expect from a heartless diet that looks away as the country bleeds Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) April 25, 2021 “I am sorry,” wrote epidemiologist and health economist Dr Eric Feigl-Ding, “but Modi’s authoritarian government can go to hell if it dares to silence the real human suffering” currently unfolding in India.









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos