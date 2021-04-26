‘Not a surprise, but terrifying’: At India’s request, Twitter blocks posts critical of Modi Covid’s response

“No surprise. But terrifying nonetheless.”
This is how Canadian author and activist Naomi Klein replied On Sunday news India requested and Twitter agreed to many tweets criticizing the Modi government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic to be blocked from the popular social media platform.
Indian media Midwife was the first to report the situation on Saturday, monitoring through Buzzfeed in the American press. According to MidwifeReport by Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru:
Twitter complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that primarily criticized India’s handling of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. These tweets, which are now inaccessible to Indian users of the social media website, include posts by Revanth Reddy, a sitting MP; Moloy Ghatak, a minister of state from West Bengal; actor Vineet Kumar Singh; and two filmmakers, Vinod Kapri and Avinash Das.
Deep and Chunduru confirmed that several people whose publication had been blocked had been informed via Twitter of what was to happen and that the decision was based on a request from the Indian government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In 2019, @zidanism & I dived in depth into the mechanisms of this type of Twitter censorship (legal requests for country-specific censorship) by taking up the Kashmir case study in 2019. https://t.co/DIWfpBwocB
Avi Asher-Schapiro (@AASchapiro) April 25, 2021
In response to the request, a Twitter spokesperson sent Midwife the following statement:
When we receive a valid legal request, we will review it in accordance with Twitter rules and local law. If the content violates Rules Twitters, the content will be removed from the service. If it is found to be illegal in a particular jurisdiction, but not in violation of the Twitter Rules, we can deny access to content in India only. In any case, we directly inform the account holder so that they know that we have received a legal order relating to the account. We notify the user (s) by sending a message to the email address associated with the account (s), if available. Learn more about our Legal requests faq. The legal requests we receive are detailed in the biennial Twitter Transparency Reportand content retention requests are published on Lumen.
India is currently experiencing a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, to over 300,000 new cases daily over the past week, oxygen supplies are low and hospitals overwhelmed as Modi’s handling of the pandemic has come under intense scrutiny from home and abroad.
Modi’s Hindu nationalist government, reported Buzzfeed the Saturday,
also restricted dozens of tweets criticizing Modi or sharing photos from India overflowing crematoriums and hospitals, in addition to a Tweeter of the Indian American Muslim Council, an Indo-American Muslim advocacy organization based in Washington DC. This group shared a Vice history on the Kumbh Mela, a Hindu pilgrimage in which hundreds of thousands of Indians took part earlier this month, and which turned into a super spreader event.
As hundreds of thousands of Covid patients are literally at the end of their rope, the government’s eagerness to pressure Twitter to block tweets critical of its handling of the crisis shows that the administration’s moral compass continues to point in a direction that is unabashedly self-serving, ”the Indian American Muslim Council said in a statement.
Journalist Rana Ayyuba who wrote dispatches from India for the Washington post, TIME The magazine, and other media outlets reacted with contempt on Sunday to the latest reports, tweeting:
Narendra Modi and BJP leaders react to reports of Covid carnage in India. Seize the properties of those who talk about oxygen shortage, suspend the Twitter accounts of those who report the truth. What do we expect from a heartless diet that looks away as the country bleeds
Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) April 25, 2021
“I am sorry,” wrote epidemiologist and health economist Dr Eric Feigl-Ding, “but Modi’s authoritarian government can go to hell if it dares to silence the real human suffering” currently unfolding in India.