Without Trump, House Republicans huddle in Florida on 2022 messaging strategy





ORLANDO, Florida – Former President Donald Trump may be one of the most important influencers in the 2022 election, but House Republicans huddle without him in his home state of Florida, so let them write a message that can help them win back majority in the next year.

Lawmakers gathered in Orlando from Sunday for an annual three-day issues conference to help chart a course on messaging and policy priorities for the next 18 months.

There will be no pep talk from the former GOP chairman, who helped create a schism within the party over what role, if any, Trump should play in the party’s efforts. and House Republicans to regain power.

Trump, who lives about a two-and-a-half-hour drive south of his resort town of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, is not attending, GOP leaders said last week. Instead, conservative talk show host and Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro will be the keynote speaker for the event, which is hosted by the Congressional Institute.

MCCARTHY: TRUMP WILL NOT TALK AT GOP RETIREMENT IN FLORIDA

Lawmakers began gathering Sunday at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate. The first event for lawmakers is Sunday night dinner with legendary football coach Lou Holtz.

On Monday, lawmakers will strategize on how to work with the press. They will hear from Bush White House spokesperson Ari Fleischer and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump White House press secretary. Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel will address lawmakers at lunch the same day.

The session will focus on the main political issues and how the party should frame them in the coming months.

Topics covered include the security and threat of the Chinese Communist Party, “with presentations by Representative Michael McCaul of Texas, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and think tank experts, including Derek Scissors of the ‘American Enterprise Institute.

Lawmakers will talk about energy, climate and conservation with Michael Shellenberger, who has challenged climate science by driving liberal energy policies that aim to end fossil fuels and nuclear power. The climate discussion will also feature Rich Powell, the executive director of ClearPath, who works to advance innovative policies that reduce emissions in the energy and industrial sector.

Despite Trump’s absence, lawmakers will find it difficult to avoid the former president, who has already weighed in on a few 2022 candidates and appears to have a loyal base after being impeached a second time by the House before stepping down in office in January.

A faction of Republicans has spoken out against Trump following the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by crowds of angry supporters. Among them is Republican House Conference Speaker Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who accused Trump of inciting the attack and voted to impeach him.

Other Republicans continue to support Trump, perhaps most notably House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, who is set to become president if the Republicans regain a majority.

The GOP is only a few seats away from that goal and is keen to avoid an internal fight that could jeopardize midterm electoral victories. The plan is to focus on politics and the right kind of message.

Representative Jim Jordan, the GOP’s top lawmaker on the House Judiciary Committee and a staunch ally of Trump, is due to address the conference on the future of American freedoms.

Other political themes at the conference include big tech and censorship, led by Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the GOP’s top lawmaker on the Energy and Trade committee.

Lawmakers will also receive messaging advice on hot topics from pollsters David Winston and Frank Luntz and snuggle up to the economy with Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, who will host a discussion with Miami Maj.Francis Suarez .

Suarez, a Republican, met McCarthy in January to talk about his attempt to attract tech companies to his town.

In July, Suarez refused to pledge to vote for Trump in November, depriving Trump of crucial approval ahead of the election. Trump ended up winning Florida by 3.5 percentage points.

