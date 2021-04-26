Politics
Boris Johnson said he would rather ‘let the bodies pile up’ rather than allow the third lockdown
- Boris Johnson has reportedly said he would rather ‘let the bodies pile up’ rather than impose a second lockdown last year.
- Sources told the Daily Mail that Johnson made the comments during a meeting in October.
- A senior British government minister on Monday denied the claims, which he called “gossip”.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly said he would rather ‘let bodies pile up in the thousands’ rather than impose a new lockdown last year, as the coronavirus pandemic raged across Britain.
Sources told the Daily Mail that Johnson made the comments at a meeting in October where he finally agreed to impose a second national lockdown.
However, his frustration at having to impose new measures would have led him to say at the meeting at 10 Downing Street: “No more f ***** g lockdowns – let the bodies pile in by the thousands!”
A senior minister said on Monday that the report was not true. “This is not true – it has been categorically denied by virtually everyone,” Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told Sky News, by Reuters.
“We’re now getting into the kind of comedic chapter of these gossip stories – you know unnamed sources by unnamed advisers talking about unnamed events.” You know – look – none of this is serious. “
The briefing follows an extraordinary feud between Boris Johnson and his former chief adviser Dominic Cummings.
Cummings, who acrimoniously left Downing Street in December, posted a blog post on Friday denying Downing Street accusations that he was behind a recent leak of shared text messages between Johnson and billionaire James Dyson.
The Prime Minister would have called journalists to three newspapers himself to accuse Cummings of being behind the leaks.
Cumshots also denied being the so-called “talkative rat” who informed reporters of the lockdown in October.
He said another adviser, Henry Newman, was the prime suspect in the leak, but Johnson wanted to delay the investigation because that adviser was a close friend of his fiancee, Carrie Symonds.
Newman denied this.
Cummings also said he warned Johnson that his alleged plan to renovate his Downing Street apartment using Tory donor money was “unethical, senseless, possibly illegal and almost certainly breaking the rules on appropriate disclosure of political donations. “
Downing Street tried last week to defuse the dispute over the apartment’s renovation saying Johnson would cover the cost himself.
