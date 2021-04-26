Erdogan and Putin clash for control of the Black Sea

Andrew North is a Tbilisi-based journalist and regular Asian affairs commentator. He has reported extensively in South Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military build-up on Ukraine’s border has sparked a complex power struggle with Turkey over the Black Sea that will spill over into all of Central Asia.

And just like he did last year in the Caucasus, Mercurial Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan matches the words to hard power – sending additional missile firing drones to Ukraine.

Russia claims the 80,000-strong force it deployed on the outskirts of Ukraine’s Donbass region was just an exercise, but Putin also appears to have tried to gain influence with Washington. It seems to have worked, with US President Joe Biden proposing a summit meeting with the man he recently called a “killer.”

But it was Turkey’s Erdogan who took the most concrete action in response to Russia’s saber rattle – perhaps best described these days as tank rumble – by inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Istanbul earlier this month to reaffirm its strategic partnership.

For Erdogan, the stake is to ensure that Russia does not extend its influence on the Black Sea after its capture of the Crimean peninsula in 2014. Crimea has a dominant position protruding in the middle of the giant inland sea and Moscow has strengthened its surface and submarine fleet. there, as well as the installation of S-400 surface-to-air missiles capable of hitting planes flying along most of Turkey’s Black Sea coasts.

Erdogan is also pursuing a $ 12.5 billion plan for a new waterway connecting the Black Sea to the Mediterranean as an alternative to the Bosphorus. The so-called Istanbul Canal would relieve pressure on the increasingly clogged Bosporus, increase Turkey’s freight revenues, and give it greater naval flexibility.

As international coverage of the conflict faded, Moscow has never stopped supporting separatists in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine as a way to disrupt Kiev and block its attempt to join. Western institutions such as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the European Union.

The irony, of course, is that there is no love lost between Erdogan and his NATO allies, not least because he too bought Russia’s S-400 missile system. It didn’t help Turkey’s case trying to stop Biden from moving forward with this weekend’s decision to officially declare the 1915 massacre of Armenians under the Ottoman Turks a “genocide.” But on Ukraine, Turkey and the West are on the same side.

This is the same manual Erdogan successfully used last year in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, pairing voice support to Azerbaijan with balance-shifting weapons on the battlefield, like his drones. Bayraktar TB2. Here too, Russia was on the other side, supporting Armenia, although showing much less interest than in Ukraine.

A military truck carries a Bayraktar TB2 combat drone during the parade held to celebrate the victory of the Azerbaijani army in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in December 2020 in Baku. © Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Turkey has pledged to provide Ukraine with more drones which have proved so crucial for Azerbaijan. The Russian-backed separatists do not have the same capacity, which gives Ukrainian forces a major potential advantage. Ankara also signed an agreement to sell Ukraine four stealth warships, helping to strengthen its naval capacity in the Black Sea.

The predictably upset Kremlin followed a proven pattern of deploying Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to blame Ukraine for rising tensions, while condemning Turkey for facilitating what he called the trends. militarists ”from Kiev. Moscow has also suspended most flights to Turkey, ruining the vacation plans of at least 500,000 Russians.

The Black Sea Brawl adds to a growing list of places the two veteran strongmen go head-to-head. Ankara has attempted to deepen its influence in resource-rich, Turkish-speaking Central Asian states, clashing with Russian interests in a region that, like Ukraine, Moscow sees as its backyard. They have also supported opposing sides in the wars in Syria and Libya.

Turkey has assiduously used soft power with its companies and diplomats expanding their presence and influence, in addition to 20 new embassies across Asia. It also maintains a hard power presence in Afghanistan even after the departure of US-led NATO troops in September, as part of a separate deal it made with Kabul to keep some forces there.

But while Turkey may have NATO’s second-largest army after the United States, facing Russia over Ukraine is a huge gamble. It comes amid growing economic tension, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and dissent over Erdogan’s strategic approach.

An influential group of former Turkish naval officers and diplomats recently denounced the Istanbul Canal project, saying it threatened existing arrangements controlling access to the Bosporus by other nations. Showing authoritarian strength, the government responded by arresting 10 former admirals who signed the declaration, accusing them of mounting a quasi-coup.

On this point, Putin would probably agree. While there may be a lot of things that divide the two leaders, Erdogan is known to be grateful to his Russian counterpart for his swift support in a failed Turkish military coup in 2016. Support from the The West was notably lacking in comparison.

But modern geopolitics is more than ever an à la carte menu, with choices that are both complementary and conflicting. And this time around, the West is more than happy to have Turkey’s strongman by its side as it wrestles with its biggest rival across the Black Sea.