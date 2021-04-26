Phasing out of coal in China garners praise from analysts

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s pledge that China will strictly control coal-fired power plants has been hailed by energy experts as an important step for the country to meet its climate targets.

On Thursday, Xi told the Climate Leaders’ Summit via video link from Beijing that China will strictly limit the increase in coal consumption during the period of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) and gradually reduce it under the 15th five-year plan. Plan (2026-30).

Xi’s announcement is “a step in the right direction” and “a continuation of existing trends,” said Kelly Sims Gallagher, professor of energy and environmental policy at the Fletcher School at Tufts University.

In 2005, coal accounted for 73% of China’s primary energy consumption, and in 2019 that share fell to 57%, Gallagher said. “(President) Xi Jinping essentially confirms that China will stay the course, continuing to reduce coal as a percentage of primary energy until 2030,” she said.

David Vance Wagner, vice president of strategic partnerships at the Energy Foundation, said it was important for Xi to reiterate his commitment to the global stage.

“A ‘gradual reduction’ of coal sends a clear and important political signal at the national level. All sectors and stakeholders must contribute to achieving China’s initial peak and early neutrality,” he said.

Xi announced China’s commitment to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 at a United Nations General Assembly meeting via video link in September. He reiterated the commitment during Thursday’s summit session, saying that China’s time between the summit and carbon neutrality will be shorter than that of developed countries.

It should also be noted that Xi mentioned his support for ‘leading pioneers of localities, sectors and enterprises, “Wagner said.” China is huge and diverse; it is essential to have a holistic approach to society, and for regions and more advanced actors to lead the way for ambitious climate action now. “

China has recently been in the spotlight for its coal projects. “While the recent new added coal capacity in China is very large (38 gigawatts in 2020), it is overshadowed by China’s additional new capacity in renewable energy (72 GW in 2020),” said Gallagher. “China’s additional renewable energy capacity in 2020 was almost twice the US added capacity (39 GW in 2020).”

Push in the West

In contrast, there is a lot of political repression against green-themed climate policies in the United States. For example, conservative politicians accused Texas of over-reliance on renewables, which they said led to the historic blackout that left millions of people in the state without power in February.

“I was asked to testify before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources in February, and I was really surprised to hear many economic arguments for continuing to use oil and gas,” said Angel Hsu, assistant professor of public policy and the environment at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

New research, which examines the level cost of solar and wind power compared to coal, has found that it is more expensive not only to build new coal-fired power plants, but even just to keep them running, has she declared.

“This is how the current solar and wind costs are competitive in terms of the leveled cost of electricity,” Hsu said. “Over the next five years, 94% of almost all of China’s coal-fired power plants will cost more to operate than replacing them with new renewable power plants.

She said the same saving could apply to the United States, where coal makes up about one-fifth of the electricity supply. “It would be one way of trying to convince opponents of climate policy,” she said.

