Politics
Phasing out of coal in China garners praise from analysts
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s pledge that China will strictly control coal-fired power plants has been hailed by energy experts as an important step for the country to meet its climate targets.
On Thursday, Xi told the Climate Leaders’ Summit via video link from Beijing that China will strictly limit the increase in coal consumption during the period of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) and gradually reduce it under the 15th five-year plan. Plan (2026-30).
Xi’s announcement is “a step in the right direction” and “a continuation of existing trends,” said Kelly Sims Gallagher, professor of energy and environmental policy at the Fletcher School at Tufts University.
In 2005, coal accounted for 73% of China’s primary energy consumption, and in 2019 that share fell to 57%, Gallagher said. “(President) Xi Jinping essentially confirms that China will stay the course, continuing to reduce coal as a percentage of primary energy until 2030,” she said.
David Vance Wagner, vice president of strategic partnerships at the Energy Foundation, said it was important for Xi to reiterate his commitment to the global stage.
“A ‘gradual reduction’ of coal sends a clear and important political signal at the national level. All sectors and stakeholders must contribute to achieving China’s initial peak and early neutrality,” he said.
Xi announced China’s commitment to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 at a United Nations General Assembly meeting via video link in September. He reiterated the commitment during Thursday’s summit session, saying that China’s time between the summit and carbon neutrality will be shorter than that of developed countries.
It should also be noted that Xi mentioned his support for ‘leading pioneers of localities, sectors and enterprises, “Wagner said.” China is huge and diverse; it is essential to have a holistic approach to society, and for regions and more advanced actors to lead the way for ambitious climate action now. “
China has recently been in the spotlight for its coal projects. “While the recent new added coal capacity in China is very large (38 gigawatts in 2020), it is overshadowed by China’s additional new capacity in renewable energy (72 GW in 2020),” said Gallagher. “China’s additional renewable energy capacity in 2020 was almost twice the US added capacity (39 GW in 2020).”
Push in the West
In contrast, there is a lot of political repression against green-themed climate policies in the United States. For example, conservative politicians accused Texas of over-reliance on renewables, which they said led to the historic blackout that left millions of people in the state without power in February.
“I was asked to testify before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources in February, and I was really surprised to hear many economic arguments for continuing to use oil and gas,” said Angel Hsu, assistant professor of public policy and the environment at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.
New research, which examines the level cost of solar and wind power compared to coal, has found that it is more expensive not only to build new coal-fired power plants, but even just to keep them running, has she declared.
“This is how the current solar and wind costs are competitive in terms of the leveled cost of electricity,” Hsu said. “Over the next five years, 94% of almost all of China’s coal-fired power plants will cost more to operate than replacing them with new renewable power plants.
She said the same saving could apply to the United States, where coal makes up about one-fifth of the electricity supply. “It would be one way of trying to convince opponents of climate policy,” she said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]