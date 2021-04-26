Sindh Shuts Schools, Colleges, Universities As COVID-19 Cases Rise





Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is chairing a meeting of the provincial coronavirus task force. Photo: Twitter / Maison Sindh CM

KARACHI: Amid a deadly third wave of coronavirus, the government of Sindh has decided to introduce a series of measures to stop the spread of the virus, including the closure of all schools, colleges and universities in the province.

Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab tweeted that provincial government offices will operate with a core 20% staff.

“All schools, colleges and universities will also remain closed due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases,” Wahab said.

The tweet from Sindh government spokespersons came after CM Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting of the provincial coronavirus task force.

Officials present at the meeting were briefed on the coronavirus situation in the province.

They were also informed that oxygen factories are present at the Ojha campus of Dow University, the trauma center and Gambat Hospital.

Separately, a spokesperson for CM Sindh confirmed what Murtaza Wahab tweeted. He added that secretaries from various departments have been told that they should only ask important staff to come to the office while others should be asked to work from home.

The provincial government has also announced that prison visits will also be banned.

The spokesperson added that intercity transport will also be banned in Sindh from Thursday, April 29.

Pakistan coronavirus count crosses 800,000 mark

The provincial government’s decision came after 70 more people died from the coronavirus in Pakistan.

The new deaths brought the national COVID-19 toll to 17,187, while more than 4,800 new infections have been reported across the country, according to data from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

According to official data, 50,161 tests were performed in the past 24 hours, of which 4,825 tests returned positive.

Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate stands at 9.61% so far (Monday) as the number of active cases stands at 89,219.

The new cases brought the national number of positive cases to 800,452 including 285,542 reported in Punjab, 290,788 in Sindh, 114,077 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 72,613 in Islamabad, 21,743 in Balochistan, 16,591 in Azad Jammu-et- Kashmir and 5,258 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Government Seeks Military Assistance In Implementing COVID-19 SOPs

The Federal Interior Ministry issued a notification on Sunday stating that Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Capital Territory of Islamabad will seek (depending on their needs) help from the Pakistani army to strictly implement the coronavirus SOPs. . The commands, however, do not apply to Sindh.

Federal Minister of the Interior Sheikh Rasheed made the announcement and indicated that the decision to seek assistance from the armed forces was taken during a meeting of the National Coordination Committee for the coronavirus on Friday, April 23, under the presidency by Prime Minister Imran Khan. .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos