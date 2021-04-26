Pakistan ready for talks with India if Kashmir actions revisited conflict news





Qureshis statement is in line with Al Jazeeras’ exclusive report on Pakistan seeking specific actions from India on Kashmir.

Islamabad, Pakistan Pakistan says it is ready to engage in dialogue with India if its eastern neighbor is ready to review its recent actions in the disputed territory of Kashmir, Pakistan’s foreign minister said.

Speaking to Anadolu News Agency in an interview published Sunday, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi hailed the recent thaw in relations between the two countries.

If India is ready to revisit some of the decisions it made on August 5, 2019, Pakistan will be more than happy to engage, sit down and talk about our differences and sit down and, through dialogue, to resolve outstanding issues, Qureshi said, referring to India’s 2019 decision to revoke the special constitutional status of Indian-administered Kashmirs and launch a widespread crackdown on the territory. .

Qureshis statement is in line with Al Jazeeras’ exclusive report on specific actions Pakistan is seeking in relation to Kashmir, the Himalayan region, which both countries claim in their entirety but administer separate portions to restart bilateral negotiations .

These actions include, but are not limited to, reversing the presumed demographic change in Kashmir, the release of political prisoners, the reestablishment of statehood in the territory, the lifting of all communication and travel restrictions and the Indian downsizing.

India’s foreign ministry has not commented on Pakistani foreign ministers’ comments or Al Jazeera’s report.

Ties between nuclear-weapon neighbors have been virtually frozen since February 2019, when an attack by an armed group on Indian security forces in Indian-administered Kashmir sparked a military standoff with Pakistan that saw both countries bomb each other.

In February, however, saw the surprise announcement of a reaffirmation of a 2003 ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC), which separates Indian-administered Kashmir from Pakistani-administered Kashmir and had seen a increase in the level of violence of the two armies firing on each. other since 2019.

In March, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan to congratulate him on Pakistan Day, a national holiday. Pakistani Prime Minister Khan responded in kind.

A meeting of the country’s Indus Water Commissioners was also held that month in New Delhi.

On Sunday, FM Qureshi warned against attaching too much importance to the nascent process of talks.

It is too early to make a value judgment on this, he said, stressing the need for both countries to avoid active conflict.

We can’t afford to go to war, you know, it will be mutually suicidal, he said. And no sane person will advocate such a policy. So we have to sit down and we have to talk.

Regarding the recent communication leading to the reaffirmation of the ceasefire, Qureshi only said that the two sides have contacted each other, without giving details on the current communication mechanism between the countries.

On Friday, he denied that peace talks were taking place or that the UAE had played a role in the process, contradicting a statement by the UAE’s ambassador to the United States.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos