Photograph of Trump installed in a presidential exhibit at the National Portrait Gallery





There is always a sense of transition when we install a new presidential portrait, said Dorothy Moss, curator of the painting and sculpture galleries of the exhibition. We are a museum that reflects art history and biography, and we can celebrate presidents with portraits that are historical documents.

The Smithsonian Museum has been largely closed since November due to the coronavirus pandemic, delaying the traditional post-inaugural update of the Presidents Gallery.

Dukovic took the picture on June 17, 2019 for Time magazine. This is the most recent portrait of Trump in the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery, joining four others that predate his presidency, said Leslie Urea, curator of photographs. Dukovics’ photograph will be on view while Trump’s official portrait is in progress. The museum does not share the details of this commission or that of former first lady Melania Trump, except to say that the process is underway.

Dukovic is an award-winning photographer whose portfolio includes portraits and fashion as well as news, sports and entertainment events. His photograph of Obama graces the cover of the 44th President’s recent memoir, A Promised Land.

His portrayal of Trump has both artistic and historical merit, Urea said.

I love the composition of the photograph, she said of the Dukovics image. It’s an angle we don’t see often. You get a bit of the other side and what is behind the desk.

Historical details in the photographs include flags along the wall depicting the five branches of the armed forces, a portrait of Andrew Jackson, and one of Benjamin Franklin by Joseph Duplessis that the museum on loan to the White House. These reflect Trump’s interests and influences, Urea said. The photo was taken the day before Trump officially announced his re-election, adding to its historical value, Urea said.

We not only want to represent the individual, she said, but also bring as much history as possible.

This context is found in the text of the wall, the brief biography that sums up each term of president. The assets include a record unemployment rate, immigration restrictions and the appointment of a record number of federal judges, including three Supreme Court justices, the summary says. He also notes that he has been impeached twice and acquitted twice, and ends with this: The onset of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), which has resulted in devastating loss of life and economic crisis, is became a key issue during his re-election. countryside. More Americans voted in the 2020 presidential election than ever before, and the majority elected Joseph R. Biden Jr. Nonetheless, Trump did not concede, and a host of his supporters, who refused to accept the results, attacked the US Capitol complex in January. 6, 2021, when Congress was working to certify Bidens’ victory.

The exhibits approach of offering historical analysis instead of Hall of Fame citations is applied to all presidential portraits, Moss noted. The Nobel Peace Prizes won by Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson and Barack Obama are not included in their wall texts, while George W. Bush’s failure to win the popular vote in 2000 is.

The museum notes that Wilson is most often seen as a champion of liberal values, but a recent review has drawn attention to his regressive actions when it comes to women’s suffrage and segregation in government, as well as other violations of civil rights. Likewise, he says Bill Clinton’s second term was marked by several scandals, including the sworn lie about a sexual relationship he had with a White House intern. For this, he was indicted by the House of Representatives but was not convicted during the trial in the Senate.

Let’s look at the US Presidency in its entirety. We include critical comments, but we even have been in our reviews, Moss said, adding that these thoughts are written by curators and museum historians. It’s a collaborative process. A lot of people are looking at it. There’s a lot of discussion.

Although the portrait of Wileys Obama has been removed, the Sheralds commissioned painting of Michelle Obama will be on display in the NPG exhibition Every Eye Is Upon Me: First Ladies of the United States until May 23. The Sheralds and Wileys paintings will be shipped to the Art Institute of Chicago, where they will be on display on June 18.

