Politics
American children become bad Marx; Chinese students excel: Devine
As 15-year-olds in China attack their Western peers in math, reading, and science, we twist our children’s minds by indoctrinating them into an ideology of a Marxist nature and teaching them that America is an oppressive regime of whiteness and anyone born with white skin must be punished, humiliated and marginalized.
Whether you call it critical racial theory or just awakened insanity, it’s a recipe for social upheaval and mental illness, not for success.
We teach white children to hate themselves. We teach non-white children that it is okay to bully and torment white children because of the color of their skin.
Even if you are black, Hispanic, Asian, or some other minority, if you believe in a meritocracy, you are also guilty of whiteness and adjacent white mark in this insane ideology.
This is the forced institutionalization of racism, which is evil no matter who the victim is. It is a sect that has captured the Biden administration and almost every corporate and elite institution in the country.
Now that the president has decided that the nation is infected with systemic racism, he wants to energize neo-Marxist brainwashing in schools in the name of racial fairness.
Administrations plan to institute lavish federal grants for schools that institute critical race theory under the guise of history, and civics education will destroy the competitiveness of the Americas at a time when we are most threatened.
U.S. students ranked eighth in reading, 11th in science and 30th in math in the latest scores from the International Student Assessment Program, which tests 15-year-olds every three years.
Mainland China led the 79 OECD countries in all three areas.
These results date back to 2018, before awakened indoctrination set in and lowered our schools even further.
When the State of Virginia seeks to stamp out advanced math from schools in the name of fairness, you know we are embarking on a national suicide mission.
Like anti-racism, the term fairness is a linguistic trick that seems benign enough when Biden issues executive orders to inject it into all arms of government.
Equity is, after all, only two letters away from equality, and who would oppose it? But in these two letters there is a world of difference. Equity is inherently unfair because it demands equality of results, not equality of opportunity. The bloody history of the 20th century tells us that equality of outcome can only be achieved through totalitarian brutality.
As civil rights veteran Bob Woodson said: This fairness talk reminds me of a car that has four flat tires and it worried about the race or sexual orientation of the driver … It doesn’t. doesn’t matter because the system is broken.
Critical Race Theory is not anti-racist, and opposing it does not make you a racist. It means the opposite. In true Orwellian fashion, in which words mean the opposite of what they say, anti-racism is, in fact, sanctioned racism.
It means demonizing whites because they were born, as George Davison, principal of Manhattan’s elite Grace Church School, admitted last month.
Davisons’ confession was recorded during a meeting with courageous math professor Paul Rossi, who was ousted for denouncing the school’s new Critical Race Theory curriculum in an online article about its damaging impact on the psychological and intellectual development of the pupils.
Are some of our students white? Ross asked Davison in a conversation he recorded and later released.
Yes, Davison replied.
OK, so demonized the white children. Why don’t you say it Rossi said.
We use language that makes them feel less, for nothing for which they are personally responsible, Davison agreed.
This is the perfect definition of critical race theory.
A parent at Grace Church School reported that students spend a week a month being brainwashed into destructive ideology instead of learning something useful.
You can bet Chinese President Xi Jinping won’t make the same mistake.
Don’t fall for Joes’ unity
Republicans shouldn’t be embarrassed about sounding rude in these non-state-of-the-union weeks. You can bet Joe Biden will be talking about unity when he addresses Congress, when in truth he is implementing the most divisive, radical, and destructive agenda in US history. . Any sign of approval for Uncle Joes blarney from the Republican members only covers his deception that he is a multi-party centrist. We don’t expect a lack of courtesy at Pelosi’s level, although a coordinated mass dismemberment of Bidens’ discourse can be edifying. But the arms folded and grim faces are the least Biden deserves, and that would send the message that Republicans aren’t the idiots he takes them for when he invites them into The Oval for a show of fictitious bipartisanship.
Kam borders on disbelief
Since Kamala Harris was deputized for the president to sort out the illegal migration crisis last month, she still has not visited the southern border. And, no, forcing copies of his book on children into overcrowded migrant settlements doesn’t count.
But fear not, the veep is working on a plan to visit Mexico, she told CNN on Sunday: I can’t get there soon enough.
Is that so? It’s been 33 days [Monday]. As Harris cooled his heels, at least 180,000 illegal aliens managed to make the trip in the other direction, without a private jet, no Secret Service protection, or even a double mask to ease the passage.
Somehow, I don’t think his heart is there.
