Boris Johnson said he would rather see the bodies stacked than impose a third lockdown, reports say





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly First Ministers’ Questions in Parliament on April 21 (Photo by Dan Kitwood / Getty Images) Boris Johnson has said he would rather see bodies piled in the thousands rather than order a third lockdown, it has been claimed. The Prime Minister’s alleged remark came after he reluctantly agreed to a second lockdown last fall, the Daily Mail reports. Downing Street strongly denied the allegations and told the newspaper the claims were just one more lie. Former Councilor # 10 has audio recordings of conversations The comments come as the Prime Minister is embroiled in a very public and bitter row with his former adviser Dominic Cummings over how to deal with the pandemic, the leaked text messages and the renovation of the Downing Street apartment. Reports suggest the former No.10 adviser recorded audio recordings of several of his conversations in Downing Street and put together a dossier of allegations. He is expected to use his appearance before a committee of MPs next month to challenge the prime minister. What the Prime Minister would have said Mr Johnson reportedly reluctantly agreed to a second lockdown in October after being warned by scientists and senior ministers that the NHS was at risk of being overwhelmed. According to the Daily Mail, the Prime Minister’s frustration boiled over and he allegedly said: No more closures, let the bodies pile in by the thousands. What the work said A Labor spokesperson said: If this report is true then these are really shocking and sickening comments from Boris Johnson. It’s hard to imagine how families who have lost loved ones to Covid will feel reading them. He must make a public statement as soon as possible. Senior official ready to appear before the committee The allegations against the Prime Minister come as the UK’s top civil servant prepares to be questioned by a committee of MPs over allegations of impropriety made by Mr Cummings. Cabinet Secretary Simon Case is expected to say he has not exonerated the former Prime Minister’s adviser over the so-called chatty leak of plans for a second lockdown. He is expected to say his investigation into the leak last fall is still ongoing when he appears before the Committee on Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs (PACAC). Mr Cummings accused Mr Johnson of seeking to block the investigation after learning that a close friend of his fiancee Carrie Symonds had been involved, a claim the PM has denied. In an inflammatory blog post, Mr Cummings went on to say that Mr Case told Mr Johnson that neither he nor then-10 communications director Lee Cain were the culprits. However, officials familiar with the investigation said it did not result in any individuals or exonerate anyone.

