Punjab government’s high-rise plan faces hiccups





LAHORE:

The government may encounter obstacles in achieving the goals of its plan to promote the construction of high-rise buildings due to poor planning, decisions taken in disregard of the realities on the ground, and preferential treatment with those who build expensive apartments compared to low income groups.

According to sources, in more than 90% of cases, people profited from government policy by getting the cards approved and using the places for business activities rather than for the initiative’s stated goals.

The sources said less than 8% of applicants have sought approval for tall tall buildings and work has started on around half of them.

Despite monitoring the situation, LDA officials have failed to prevent construction from going against policy and the government feels the project is progressing well, the sources added.

Meanwhile, housing projects are being built on farmland across the Punjab, including Lahore.

The Housing Department, LDA and other development authorities have prepared high rise building construction plans in view of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s vision to protect the agricultural sector losses and meet housing needs in urban areas.

In one year, the LDA approved 250 cards for these buildings.

However, the owners of 230 buildings approved the plans for the three to five story structures as part of the policy and began their commercial use by constructing shops on the ground floor. The rest of the buildings are used as offices or hostels instead of accommodation.

The LDA has approved 28 maps of high-rise buildings over 100 storeys. Work has started on less than 50% of the approved buildings, which are to be constructed in the areas of Gulberg, Ferozepur Road, Johar Town and Garden Town.

Read: Builders ready for high rise projects

The LDA cannot stop the use of buildings contrary to government policy.

One of the main obstacles to the implementation of the policy or high-rise buildings is the culture of Lahore and other parts of Punjab, as people prefer separate houses.

Among private investors, luxury apartments have priority over low-cost apartments.

Work is underway on one to two percent of apartments in Lahore, which will be centrally air conditioned at a very high price that is not affordable for most people.

A five-marlas house is available for 5 million rupees in town, but apartments are not available.

The policy also allowed multi-story buildings of 10-marla houses, due to which complaints about the privacy of residents of the neighborhoods are received after the construction of four to five-story buildings in densely populated areas. The LDA does not yet have a system in place to deal with these complaints.

When contacted, LDA vice president SM Imran said progress was being made in meeting federal and provincial government targets for high-rise buildings. “Investors are on the ground to build high rise buildings across the Punjab, including Lahore. Various groups are building high-rise apartments in Lahore, ”he added.

He said the prime minister inaugurated a project to build an apartment complex in Gajumata. Work is also underway on other projects. “Work has started to build high-rise buildings in the private and public sectors, which is our success.”

Imran said building regulations had been changed for the investment and that strict legal action would be taken for violations in this regard.

He said LDA officials were instructed to investigate the misuse of cards approved under the high-rise policy and take action against those who violated the provisions.

Posted in The Express Tribune on April 26, 2021.

