Politics
Lessons from China’s success in the fight against poverty – Opinion
Understand what the CPC has done well to ensure the success of the country in the fight against poverty
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. To understand the achievements of the People’s Republic of China in the fight against poverty, one has to go back to 1949 when then-Chairman Mao Zedong proclaimed the founding of New China.
Poverty alleviation has been the Party’s priority since the days of the construction of New China, and the goal was to make significant improvements in the quality of people’s lives.
When former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping spoke about the policy of reform and opening up in 1978, very few people in the world believed that China would be able to eradicate abject poverty in such a short time. Its success in eradicating poverty in China is one of the greatest achievements in human history and, certainly, the most important social progress to date in the 21st century.
The experience of China allows us to understand that the objective of socialism must always place the human being at the center of all political, economic and social actions, subordinating the particular economic benefit to the general interest of the community. From this point of view, it might be relevant to highlight some issues that could be important as a contribution to the development of Marxism.
Of the utmost importance is China’s combination of the development of a socialist market economy and five-year plans to achieve the primacy of the public interest.
Such a socialist market economy model teaches us the possibility of taking advantage of the dynamism that the market can generate in certain sectors of the economy. It uses these benefits for the well-being of a majority of the population, as has been demonstrated in the development of the agricultural sector and the improvement of rural areas.
Such economic planning is the mark of a socialism with Chinese characteristics, which differs from a capitalist market economy in that it puts the state at the service of the economic benefit of the few, while neglecting the interest. general.
It is necessary to understand that China’s achievements in its fight against poverty are not only the result of its economic growth, but also of the application of a series of political and philosophical concepts. These can be defined as contributions of Chinese political thought.
If economic development and the application of philosophical principles are a weapon in the fight against poverty, it is also necessary to take into account the need to achieve peace in the world. We cannot forget that wars and violent confrontations are one of the main causes of poverty in large parts of the world. For this reason, we must value the updating of the five principles of peaceful coexistence, implemented by President Xi Jinping, which proposes to build a global community with a shared future with the aim of reducing the differences between the rich countries. and poor.
In this context, the Belt and Road Initiative represents a valuable complement to international relations because it is an initiative which unites, in the same project, cultural, social, economic and commercial cooperation based on egalitarian principles that prevent a return to the Cold War. Definitely, it marks a new point in history, paving the way for multipolarity, diversity and balanced and sustainable development. Of course, the initiative seeks the best way to build a peaceful world.
It is necessary to build a system based on mutual benefits and sound economic relations. It is essential to highlight social policies that do not marginalize anyone and end extreme poverty, which leads us to take steps towards a new multipolar world. A faster way out of the current situation, where unipolarity is emerging, is only possible through cooperation. The possibility of sharing resources will benefit all mankind, while achieving the purposes of the Charter of the United Nations to achieve peaceful development for all the peoples of the world.
The author is president of the Spanish Communist Party. The author contributed this article to China Watch, a think tank powered by China Daily. Opinions do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.
