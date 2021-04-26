Azerbaijan criticizes Bidens declaration on the events of 1915





April 26, 2021 10:24 (UTC + 04: 00) 463

By Aisha Jabbarova The President of Azerbaijan, the Foreign Ministry, political parties and the public have criticized US President Joe Biden’s decision to label the events of 1915 during the Ottoman era as “genocide”. On April 24, President Ilham Aliyev called the decision a “historic mistake” and “unacceptable,” the president’s press service reported. Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned Biden’s decision in a phone call. Aliyev said Biden’s statement seriously undermined emerging trends of cooperation in the region, adding that Azerbaijan was on Turkey’s side. Politicization of history Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry dubbed Biden’s statement on Armenian Remembrance Day as a distortion of historical facts about the events of 1915. In a statement released on April 24, the ministry said “the falsification of history, attempts to ‘rewrite history’ and its use for political pressure are unacceptable.” “Those who politicize the so-called ‘Armenian genocide’ remain silent about the massacre of more than 500,000 people by Armenian armed groups at the time, as well as the massacres committed by the Armenian Dashnaks in Baku and elsewhere. other regions of Azerbaijan in March 1918, ”the ministry said. Double standards Azerbaijani political parties also condemned Biden’s statement. In a statement released by 48 political parties operating in the country, it was explained that although many Armenians lost their lives due to harsh fighting conditions, internal conflict, famine and disease during World War I, it is intentionally overlooked that more Turks died than Armenians during this period. The parties said “historical reality should not be distorted for political purposes”, adding that Turkey has repeatedly stated that it is ready to open its archives to historians and has proposed the establishment of a joint commission. to find out the truth. Political parties further spoke of Armenia’s attempt to falsify historical facts. He stressed that Armenian expansionism has been pursued not only against Turkey, but also against Azerbaijan for many years. “More than 12,000 Turkish Muslims [in Azerbaijan] were killed during the genocide alone of March 1918. The bodies of many of them have not even been found. Another tragedy of the 20th century is the Khojaly genocide. On February 26, 1992, Armenian military units committed a heinous crime in the town of Khojaly, which has a population of 7,000. These tragedies are among the most serious crimes not only against the Azerbaijani people, but also against all humanity, ”the statement said. The statement stressed that the fact that these crimes committed by Armenia have not been subject to a political and legal assessment for many years is the embodiment of “the policy of double standards”. Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said Biden’s statement undermined the emerging potential for peace and cooperation in the region. In a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mustafa Shentop, Gafarova said that “the politicization of history is a dangerous trend” and also reiterated Azerbaijan’s support for Turkey. In turn, Shentop described the US administration’s latest decision as a mistake and expressed hope that this mistake will be corrected soon. Azerbaijani social media has also been dominated by criticism of Biden, with many users sharing Turkish flags in solidarity with Turkey. Some users are also sharing photos of former US President Donald Trump, praising the latter’s policy of refraining from politicizing the events of 1915.







