Rick Scott presented Trump with ‘champion of freedom’ award as he ‘worked hard’





Florida GOP Senator Rick Scott said he awarded Trump the “Champion of Freedom” award because he “worked hard.” Scott was asked why he gave Trump this award as the former president “continues to spread lies about the election and the insurgency.” “I gave him the award for the right reasons… He worked hard,” Scott said. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Florida GOP Senator Rick Scott defended his decision to award Donald Trump the “Champion for Freedom” award, saying the former president deserved it because he “worked hard.”

Senator Scott presented the award to Trump earlier in April on behalf of the Republican National Senate Committee, congratulating him on “appointing three pro-Constitution justices to the Supreme Court, cutting taxes for middle-class families and job creators, and secure the border. “

On Sunday, George Stephanopoulos, this week’s host of ABC News, asked him if the awarding of the award confirmed Trump’s false claims of widespread electoral fraud.

Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) April 12, 2021

“You recently presented Trump with a ‘champion of freedom’ award … You did it despite the former president continuing to spread lies about the election, Mike Pence and the Capitol seat January 6 … give the president an award like that approve of this kind of behavior? “Said Stephanopoulos.

Scott said: “I gave him the award for the right reasons. He worked on border security … helping Israel, got Abraham’s accords signed. He worked hard. Every president I know would like to do more things, but he did. some things that previous presidents did not accomplish. “

Aaron Rupar (rupatrupar) April 25, 2021

Scott, who is widely tipped to try to run his own presidential bid in 2024, was one of the Republicans who voted in January to oppose Pennsylvania Electoral College votes as President Trump sought to overturn the election. ‘election.

