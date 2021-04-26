From outperforming to lagging behind: COVID jeopardizes India’s recovery | Business and economic news

Just two weeks ago, the International Monetary Fund raised India’s economic growth forecast to 12.5%, the fastest rate among the major economies. Now, as Covid-19 cases increase most globally, this bullish view seems increasingly in doubt.

In Delhi, India’s political capital, the streets are mostly empty and the markets almost deserted with almost all shops closed in response to the brakes put in place by the local administration to fight the pandemic. The scene is not that different in Mumbai, the financial center which accounts for 6% of national production.

Yet, for now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is avoiding a nationwide lockdown and encouraging states to keep their economies open. And for this reason, economists point out risks to their forecasts, but don’t tear them all together just yet.

This second wave of virus cases could delay recovery, but it is unlikely, according to Fitchs, to derail it, the rating company said in an April 22 statement. He stuck to his 12.8% GDP growth forecast for the 12 months through March 2022.

The Reserve Bank of India also kept its 10.5% growth estimate for the current fiscal year this month. But Gov. Shaktikanta Das said the spike in infections is creating more uncertainty and could delay the return to normal economic activity.

High-frequency data already indicates an increasing contraction in retail activity in the week of April 18 from its pre-pandemic level in January 2020, Bloomberg Economics Abhishek Gupta said. This is a major risk for an economy where consumption represents around 60% of gross domestic product.

Hit activity

Localized containment measures will act as a drag on growth, said Teresa John, analyst at Nirmal Bang Equities Pvt. in Mumbai, given that 10 Indian states that account for around 80% of the country’s Covid-19 cases contribute almost 65% of national production. Still, John left his conservative growth estimate unchanged at 7% for the current fiscal year.

The reluctance of economists to revise growth forecasts may for the moment be due to expectations of an impending crisis. Fueling that Confidence is an immunization campaign that has covered over 100 million people in countries over 1.3 billion in total, in addition to the promise of continued support from fiscal and monetary decision-makers.

While the speed with which cases are increasing is high, this wave is also expected to be relatively short-lived, said Upasna Bhardwaj of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., who is among the few to have scaled back. economic growth forecasts of 50 basis points. at 10% for the current year. Nonetheless, uncertainty remains, she said.

This uncertainty does not appear to be disappearing in a hurry, with India reporting a record 349,691 new coronavirus cases and 2,767 deaths on Sunday. With nearly 17 million cases in total, it is the second most affected country in the world, behind only the US Bloombergs Virus Tracker shows that only about 11 in 100 people in India have received a dose of the vaccine.

As the epidemic overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums across the country, it also hurt consumer confidence in an economy that was just beginning to recover from an unprecedented recession last year.

Weaker retail sales are a risk for India, where consumption accounts for around 60% of gross domestic product [File: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg]

The spike in infections has led to the reimposition of partial lockdowns in the worst-affected cities and states, and could trigger full lockdowns if the situation worsens, said Kristy Fong, senior investment manager for Asian equities at Aberdeen Standard. . This will have repercussions on the reopening of the economy and the prospects for recovery.

These worries helped the nations benchmark stock index to become the worst performing in Asia this month, while the rupee has posted the poorest regions by far over the past month, as traders take notice. takes into account the impact of the brakes on economic growth.

[Bloomberg]

Although policymakers have indicated they are ready to take action to support growth, failure to flatten the curve of the virus could put pressure on monetary and fiscal policies which have already exhausted most of the economy. conventional space at their disposal.

The government has limited fiscal space, having taken out a near-record 12.1 trillion rupees ($ 162 billion) loan this year to stimulate spending in the economy. For its part, the RBI has held firm since cutting interest rates to an all-time high last year. Instead, it relied on unorthodox tools, including the announcement of a government securities acquisition program, or GSAP, to control borrowing costs.

Sovereign bonds also face the possibility of a larger supply if the government has to spend more to deal with the second wave. Demand is lukewarm at auctions and the market is banking on central bank support to help ease supply pressure.

Considering the heavy borrowing program and the changing macroeconomic situation in which growth problems return due to the second wave of the pandemic and, on the other hand, inflation could remain sticky, we believe that bond yields will struggle to slow despite the very laudable efforts of the RBI, said B Prasanna, head of global markets, trading, sales and research at ICICI Bank Ltd.

With or without foreclosure, some economists see the pandemic weighing on consumer confidence, the backbone of the economy.

The growing burden of the number of cases could prove to be a negative distraction for growth dynamics and economic recovery, said Shubhada Rao, founder of QuantEco Research in Mumbai, who sees a blow to the service sector, especially the type of intense contact. This could potentially reduce growth by a percentage point. It remains a developing story.