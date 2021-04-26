Frankly unethical that Trump and Bolsonaro pushed unproven drugs, says Recovery co-founder





Compare the UK to approaches, say, the US or Brazil, where political leaders have recommended drugs for which there is no evidence of effectiveness, and in fact berated doctors who fail to give no unproven drugs, which is frankly unethical, said Prof Horby.

In the UK, chief doctors have said that they don’t give unproven drugs outside of clinical trials … but as part of a trial where you can learn something at the same time. It’s really shown that it’s the right thing to do.

Professor Horby, who also chairs the government group on New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats (Nervtag), also said the existing UK health infrastructure as well as the simplicity and scale of the trial design were absolutely essential to quickly put the recovery in place last March.

The huge study was the result of a marriage of two traditions, Professor Horby added. His own experience of working to improve the clinical response to epidemic infections, be it the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014 or the H1N1 influenza pandemic of 2009, and his Oxford colleague Professor Martin Landrays, have experience in designing large-scale drug trials.

That’s sort of where the recovery comes from, and we managed to implement that to enroll the first patient – in just nine days, Professor Horby said, adding that he thought the team would have to. plus six months when enough people would be infected with Covid. to trial treatments.

I kind of expected, you know, maybe three to six months to do the trial. So it’s a bit of a surprise to me that now a year later I’m still running it, he said.

The recovery is going global

But in recent months, Recovery has entered a new phase: a global rollout. The team is recruiting participants in Indonesia and Nepal, has ethics approval in Vietnam, and is working with partners to open in Ghana.

Professor Horby said there were three main reasons the team went international: to test the applicability of the drugs in other healthcare settings and populations (Nepal, for example, has a rate much higher background of hepatitis B and tuberculosis); to export the model, which is an ideal test for low resource settings because it is so simple; and to allow studies to continue even as the outbreak subsides in the UK, other areas still have high numbers of cases.

The trial is also testing slightly different drug combinations to find treatments that are scalable and affordable for the whole world, he said.

