US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Expands Support for Indias Covid-19 Crisis Response





The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), a nonprofit, said on Sunday it was working on multiple fronts to help Indian citizens during the current Covid crisis. Detailing the measurements that are on the anvil, the USISPF said in a statement that India will soon receive at least a dozen ISO containers that will help transport oxygen to the country. These containers are shipped or transported by air from different parts of Asia. A dozen more containers have already been identified for shipment to India and efforts are underway to triple that number. Members are working on airlifting oxygen cylinders to Delhi and a few other states facing oxygen supply shortages. Thanks to generous donations from its member companies, USISPF has placed orders for one lakh portable oxygen concentrators for use at home and in hospitals for immediate shipment to India. The USISPF is already in contact with manufacturers in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia and China. Sourcing these hubs is a huge task due to supply side constraints, USISPF said. India will also soon receive a large shipment of vaccines directly from pharmaceutical companies. The USISPF has also approached companies in the United States to supply and / or donate intensive care beds, Covid test kits, N95 masks and other medical equipment. Shipping is expected to start as early as Tuesday / Wednesday of the coming week. In the field, the USISPF works with member companies and partner NGOs to set up vaccination and medical centers on company campuses. Tackling the pandemic effectively will require concerted action on all fronts. Right now the needs are huge and all resources need to be pooled, USISPF President and CEO Mukesh Aghi said. We are working closely with the Indian government to ensure seamless movement of critical equipment and supplies. The USISPF will soon set up a dedicated web portal to centralize the efforts of individuals and other businesses The USISPF also said it looks forward to announcements from the US government to support India’s efforts to meet needs such as oxygen, medicine, medical supplies and vaccines. This should include a waiver of current restrictions on the export of vaccine raw materials to ensure that vaccine production in India can continue without interruption. The USISPF and its members stand ready to support the US government’s assistance efforts at this critical time, he added. ASSISTANCE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted on Sunday that essential medical supplies are on their way from the UK to India to help end the tragic loss of life caused by the virus. He said the UK will continue to work closely with the Indian government during this difficult time. We stand alongside India in the common fight against COVID-19. Critical medical equipment is on its way from the UK to India to help end the tragic loss of life caused by the virus and we will continue to work closely with the Indian government during this difficult time, Boris tweeted Johnson.

