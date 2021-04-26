Editorial: Tackling climate change can turn challenges into opportunities

Cooperation in responding to climate change has become a rare bright spot in otherwise conflict-ridden international relations. At the invitation of US President Joe Biden, President Xi Jinping attended the leaders’ climate summit on April 22. Ahead of the summit, the two countries issued the Sino-US joint statement on the climate crisis. Climate change was also a hot topic at the recent Boao Forum for Asia. The international community should work together to fight climate change and save the common home of humanity. China is proactive in its response, striving to advance high-quality development domestically and build a responsible image internationally. In the coexistence of challenges and opportunities, the key to quality development lies in transforming the former into the latter, facilitating transformations in China’s economic structure and energy mix.

On a number of international occasions in recent years, Chinese leaders have repeatedly emphasized the country’s positive approach to climate change, demonstrating an appropriate responsible image for a world power. As a party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, China has actively participated in international cooperation and made significant progress in reducing its carbon emissions. Compared to 2005, China’s CO2 emissions per unit of GDP had decreased by 48.1% in 2019; energy consumption per unit of GDP fell by 42.5% over the same period. While the domestic energy mix continues to be optimized, the share of coal in primary energy has fallen from 72% to 57.7%, while the share of non-fossil energies in primary energy has increased from 7, 4% to 15.3%. For an emerging economy undergoing transformation, such achievements are not easy. Nonetheless, China remains the largest emitter of carbon, with its emissions accounting for a third of the global total. Its carbon emissions per unit of GDP are also above the global average. For China, reducing carbon emissions is a difficult task.

At the United Nations General Assembly in 2020, Chinese leaders announced that the country would aim to peak CO2 emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Whether d n a national or global perspective, this constitutes a major strategic decision at the policy-making level and a solemn commitment to the international community. Promises must be kept; the action must be resolved. China should formulate and implement its development plans in line with its peak CO2 emissions and carbon neutrality targets. Taking coal consumption as an example according to existing plans, China will strictly control the growth of coal consumption during its 14th Five-Year Plan period and gradually reduce coal consumption during its 15th Five-Year Plan period. However, in light of the latest government commitments, some experts suggest that the relevant objectives and content of the 14th Five-Year Plan be strengthened. This suggestion is well worth the consideration of the departments concerned.

Actively responding to climate change is an inherent requirement of China’s high-quality development; high levels of pollution, energy consumption and emissions must be eliminated for economic development to be sustainable. Reducing carbon emissions will inevitably be detrimental to some industries, businesses and employees, but such short-term impacts are inevitable during transformation. More importantly, reducing carbon emissions is in itself an important development opportunity with the potential for countless investment opportunities. Several studies have concluded that to achieve carbon neutrality, China will require investments of more than 100 trillion yuan ($ 15.4 trillion). Given the current huge financing gap, green finance and carbon emissions trading hold great promise. China is particularly in need of green and low-carbon transformations in energy, manufacturing, construction and transportation, and related technologies are in urgent need of breakthroughs.

The response of all levels of government to climate change also requires continuous improvement. So far, China has made greater use of administrative overcapacity reduction measures to reduce carbon emissions. While the results have been remarkable, this top-down approach comes with high social costs. Most notable is how achievements in reducing emissions have become an indicator to assess political performance, how increasing targets flow down the chain of command, and how the one-size-fits-all approach forces reducing relevant capacities, leaving the jobs and livelihoods of the people to feel. the bulk of the impact. In the future, efforts should focus on designing positive incentive mechanisms. For example, China should focus on economic and energy transformations and use fiscal, fiscal and financial measures to guide companies to transform from independently. When it comes to tackling climate change, two challenges to overcome are how to harness the decisive role of the market in resource allocation as well as the role of government.

China’s process of reducing carbon emissions is also expected to be a transformation of the dynamics of economic growth. If the old economy is put down with administrative measures before the new economy is strong and stable enough to take its place, then we will see China form the greatest risk of climate change before our eyes. In recent years, many experts have called for preventing premature deindustrialisation. Their concerns are not without merit. In addition, the Caixin BBD China New Economy Mastercard Index, which tracks high investments in human capital, high-tech investments and low-asset industries, showed a fluctuating downward trend from 2016 to 2019, reflecting the conservative attitude of companies towards technological innovation and R&D investments. This conservatism is undoubtedly affected by macroeconomics; Yet it will certainly create resistance to the drive to cut emissions.

Advancing quality development at the national level and building a responsible image internationally are complementary practices. To improve global climate governance, enhanced cooperation between China and the United States is particularly crucial. At the Copenhagen climate change conference in 2009, China and the United States came to an agreement: they would not engage in open confrontation or indictment, be honest if they disagreed, respect concerns fundamentals of each other and considered each other comforting. Without cooperation between China and the United States, the Paris Agreement would never have seen the light of day. The current situation only makes the friendly cooperation between the two on global climate governance more valuable.

Responding effectively to climate change and advancing international cooperation will depend on a good national mindset. Climate change is a controversial topic with longstanding doubts and debates. More than a few people still believe that this is a trap set by developed countries to hinder China’s development. Fortunately, Chinese policymakers are well aware that climate change is more than a political reality and demands its own response. Yet some believe that making fewer commitments in international negotiations is a sign of increased strength and patriotism. Such an insular idea will inevitably hamper the implementation of China’s climate goals and programs.

The Glasgow Climate Change Conference will be held at the end of this year and the world is closely watching China’s position. The fight against climate change is not a simple question of ecological protection. For China, these are subjects as complex as the modernization of national governance and the construction of a country focused on innovation. It also matters for how citizens perceive China’s relationship with the rest of the world. If the challenges of climate change can be turned into opportunities if we can seize the initial economic and social benefits, then a virtuous circle can form between a national climate awakening and carbon reduction targets.

