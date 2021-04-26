How Biden anchored his first 100 days on two simple principles





Joe Biden’s increasingly radical presidency rested on one simple foundation: putting Covid-19 gunfire in the guns and stimulus checks in the bank.

“When I took office, I decided that – this was a pretty basic and straightforward proposition, and that is that I was elected to solve the problems,” Biden said at his first conference. official press in March. “And the most pressing problem facing the American people, I said from the start, was Covid-19 and the economic dislocation of millions and millions of Americans.”

Had Biden stumbled upon these key tasks, his emerging and staggering multi-trillion dollar aspirations to remake the U.S. economy and much of the social safety net would have seemed not only ambitious but politically inconceivable.

But the president can signal at the end of his first 100 days in office at a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening that he has successfully embarked on a mission he defined on inauguration day: “fix” , “Restore”, “heal” and “build.”

He pledged 100 million vaccines administered in his first 100 days and delivered 200 million. With a Democrat-controlled Congress, he sent the emergency checks of $ 1,400 that never arrived under former President Donald Trump and a Republican Senate.

When Biden took office, the United States was averaging about 195,000 new cases of Covid-19 per day and 3,000 deaths. Now there are signs the pandemic is abating, with an average of around 57,000 new infections and nearly 700 deaths per day.

Those numbers are still dangerously high, but Biden’s claims reflect an under-promised and over-delivered vaccination strategy, while his administration has benefited from a takeover at a dark time in the pandemic that his predecessor had. largely neglected. The president was also fortunate enough to inherit an effective vaccine development program from Trump, although his team argues that the previous administration had few plans to distribute it.

But through his own management and a measure of luck, Biden will address a nation emerging from a viral storm in a more lasting way than it has ever done since the start of the pandemic.

The timing of the address is no coincidence

It’s no coincidence that Biden’s first speech to Congress – an opportunity deprived of much of his ceremony by social distancing – will come later than those of most modern first-term presidents seeking to bolster their program.

“He wanted to make sure that the coronavirus pandemic and economic legislation had been passed by Congress. He wanted to make sure that the $ 1,400 in checks sent were received by the public,” said Aaron Kall, director of the debate program at the University of Michigan. and editor of “Mr. President, President of the United States,” on presidential speeches in Congress. “The timing was definitely wanted.”

A poll near the end of Biden’s symbolic first 100 days suggests public satisfaction with how the new president has taken control of the pandemic. An average of the six most recent surveys shows that 55% of Americans approve of the way he handles his work while 41% disapprove of it.

In an NBC News poll published on Sunday, 69% support its management of the pandemic and 52% see its economic management positively. ABC News / Washington Post survey data on the same issues puts Biden at 64% and 52%.

Given America’s polarization in the wake of Trump’s presidency, it’s possible these numbers represent a highlight of his popularity. Once the president starts working on the most partisan elements of his platform, impressing some Republican voters can be more difficult.

But if he was elected to beat the pandemic, he is off to a good start.

After taking office, Biden’s team revived public briefings from scientists that Trump rejected. He massively expanded the vaccine infrastructure thanks to a $ 1.9 trillion Covid bailout that cleared the 50-50 Senate without a Republican vote. Biden’s scripted public appearances and only one official solo press conference ensured there were few distractions from his primary focus. And while pro-Trump media pundits lament that Biden’s rationing of his own visibility is a cop, he also proves there’s more to the presidency than indulgent Twitter ranting until the early hours of the morning. .

A singular focus on the pandemic

At times, it seemed that the administration’s dominant focus on the pandemic had crowded out other dramas and priorities. But gun control made its way onto the president’s plate following a series of mass shootings. And Derek Chauvin’s trial prompted him to step up his efforts for police reform. Both initiatives are held hostage to the treacherous balance of power in the Senate.

In addition to joining the Paris climate agreement, it took many weeks for Biden to flesh out his foreign policy. But the pace is picking up, after he announced a full withdrawal from Afghanistan, drew a hard line with China and instructed his diplomats to try to revive a nuclear deal in indirect talks with Iran.

The White House has also been caught off guard by an increase in the number of migrant children crossing the southern border, which Biden’s overthrow of harsh Trump-era policies may have exacerbated before the administration was ready to deal with the challenges. additional digits. Anxious not to play into the right-wing media’s desire to construct a narrative that fits with Republican political goals, officials refused to admit that Biden was facing a “crisis.” In truth, however, the situation – with children of migrants crammed into the inappropriate custody of the border patrol during a pandemic – looked a lot like a crisis. The president also suffered a self-inflicted political injury by refusing to raise the ceiling of 15,000 refugee arrivals during this fiscal year, only to overturn in a gradual backlash.

There was also a feeling the president wanted to avoid any immigration issues that distracted attention from his focus on the pandemic and the economy.

“Presidents who are more successful than I have been successful in large part because they know how to time what they are doing,” Biden said at that first press conference.

Billions more in spending

As vaccination rates have accelerated – in fact, the next impending problem is one of supply exceeding demand – Biden’s horizon has widened. But it still follows its own timeline. There is no sign yet, for example, that he is ready to try to force reform of the franchise – a grassroots priority of the Democratic Party – through the 50-50 Senate.

To add to his massive Covid-19 bailout, Biden has already announced a bold infrastructure bill worth more than $ 2 trillion that dramatically expands spending beyond roads, bridges and airports. The president hopes, for example, to spend $ 400 billion on home health care and tens of billions more to build a 21st century green economy to support his plan to drastically cut carbon emissions by 2030. This week, he is expected to unveil another huge social engineering effort – an “American Family Plan” that will target education and child care, which the Washington Post says could reach $ 1.8 trillion.

The scale of Biden’s spending and the scale of his ambition suggest he is planning the most radical overhaul of the economy for the benefit of working Americans and the less well off in generations, and seeks to reverse attempts at l former President Ronald Reagan and his successors. roll back the New Deal and Great Society programs of Democratic Presidents Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson. His speech will be an important step in explaining what this means for the American people, with opposition building in Washington against his plans to raise corporate taxes and capital gains to pay for it all.

Princeton University historian and CNN political analyst Julian Zelizer told CNN’s “New Day” on Sunday that he wanted to see the progress Biden made on Wednesday night to “continue to displace Ronald Reagan’s famous adage according to which government is the problem, with its own kind of Roosevelt. of the vision that government is the solution to our problems. “

Biden’s powers of persuasion will have to convince more than Republican voters. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat essential to the strong Democratic Senate majority, denied on Sunday that he was a “roadblock” but expressed concern over Biden’s redefinition of infrastructure to include social spending.

“I think it should be separated,” Manchin told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union”.

“Because when you start to put so many things in one bill … it makes it very, very hard for the public to understand.”

It was a comment that suggested that while Biden had made significant strides in testing challenges such as ramping up vaccine doses and caring for the injured economy, he may have just done the easy part. of his presidency.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos